Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth will probably get back together in a few months

Yeah, we’re still talking about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. This wasn’t the messy breakup I was hoping for this summer, but it’s the messy breakup we’ve got, so let’s milk it for all its worth. When we last assessed the Breakup of the Summer, Liam’s family reportedly hoped he would never ever get back together with Miley. Miley, in turn, made a song about how the breakup is all Liam’s fault because of “whiskey and pills.” And don’t forget MOODY. Well, now E!’s sources claim that Miley and Liam’s families actually sort of hope they’ll eventually get back together, but only after they’ve had time to cool off. Or something:
Their families want them to breathe: “Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” the insider reveals. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.” The source explains that leading up to their wedding, “they were in a great place,” which inspired them to “finally tie the knot”. But afterwards, the source says, “Their relationship completely changed.”
Their priorities in life are different. “Miley got back in the studio and was focused and serious about her new music,” the insider says. Meanwhile, the insider claims, “Liam was continuing to party with his friends.” And, while she used to enjoy partying with Liam in the past, the insider says that the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer has actually become quite tame. “They used to party, but Miley outgrew that phase.”
Miley is “willing” to separate and see where they are after some time: The source shares that the two “plan to spend a lot of time apart,” which will be easy considering Liam is “clearing his head” in Australia with his family and Miley is in Los Angeles with her flirty friend Kaitlynn Carter. Moreover, the source reveals they are “trying not to communicate and really give each other space,” especially since they are “both hurting right now.” Yet, as history has proven, there is an undeniable attraction between the pair. The insider is adamant, “There’s definitely a chance that they will get back together…. Neither Miley or Liam have decided when they are going to take the next step of filing for divorce, because there is a chance of reconciliation.”
Yes, I’ve been wondering if either of them would actually file for divorce and get a lawyer and all of that. That might be too “real” for their melodrama though – right now, it’s fun for them to snipe at each other through unnamed sources to People and TMZ and Page Six. Will it stop being fun at some point? I don’t know. What’s the over/under on Miley and Liam getting back together, in your mind?
Meanwhile, were you wondering about Miley’s affair with Kaitlynn Carter? People Magazine had the scoop: Kaitlynn and Miley are “staying together” in LA after they came home from their Italian jaunt. A source tells People:
“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the source says. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”
“Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy,” the source says, adding that “she hasn’t talked to Liam” since after her rep [issued the split announcement]. Being back in L.A. has been difficult for Cyrus as Malibu and the surrounding areas are locations where joyous memories were made during her marriage.
“They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” the source says. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”
“At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too,” the insider added. Though Cyrus and Hemsworth have been separated for months, she is not rushing to file for divorce, according to a source who told PEOPLE: “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”
Yeah if I was Kaitlynn, I’d already be looking for an exit strategy, because she’s about to become roadkill in the larger story of Miley and Liam’s eventual reconciliation. I hope Kaitlynn doesn’t have feelings for Miley, because Miley is clearly only in this to get back at and with Liam.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Both have issues and both love to party, and am not buying she’s grown out of it either. Both need to grow up and move on with their lives as its clear that their relationship/dynamic is toxic and dysfunctional. 2 messed up people don’t make for a healthy relationship, esp if one wants to settle down and the other doesn’t.
And yeah as I said in a previous thread, she’s only behaving like this to get attention from him – typical narc attention seeking stunt. Plus Miley’s team have only started with the getting back together narrative when all the others ones backfired. Run Kaitlynn, you are just a new plaything who will get hurt.
Toxic relationship.
Probably both of them are drama queen who like this mess: messy breakup, hurt each other, and than we go back, BUT this time is the good one.
Mikey is a bratty teen acting out like a tween. Her PR is trying to do damage control. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets hospitalized or goes to rehab next. Remember the allergic reaction hospitalization a while back? Yeah there is a distinct pattern with these Hollywood kid stars.
She’s so immature,she really needs some alone time.
True, and people need to ignore her for awhile. She wants attention and could very well start acting out even more than usual to receive the most coverage possible.
Kaitlynn Carter is a beautiful, blonde LA model/actress and hanging out with Miley Cyrus made her a lot more famous than her tv show or fake marriage to Brody Jenner did. I think she’ll be just fine.
I keep getting serious ’80s Rosanna Arquette vibes from the pics with the bangs.
I kinda feel bad spectating some of this stuff. Like, if I had relationship drama I certainly would not want a bunch of internet strangers tut tutting and speculating over it! Yikes!
Their people keep running to the tabloids, though.
I think the “they’ll probably reconcile” talk sounds like it’s from her camp, not his!
Thank God Miley already said she doesn’t want children,because can you even imagine an innocent child in the middle of this mess?They are both old enough to call this quits and stay away from each other.
I think the couple to get back together out of all this will be Kaitlynn and Brody. Brody has always been a kindred-spirit to his stepmom Kris, and knows how to milk fame out of drama. I side-eye all of this happening when The Hills has just relaunched, which I know isn’t what it used to be, but did anyone know who Kaitlynn was last week before this? And she was filming for The Hills a few weeks ago, so you just know that it’s going to play out on the show.
@Kaiser: who’s messy breakup were you expecting this summer?
As for Liam & Miley, they suit each other as they are similar. So not surprised if they get back together.
Miranda Lambert & her Hot Cop. I thought they would be over by now.
I thought that one would have imploded by now, too. I’m still waiting because I feel it’s a distinct possibility at this stage of their marriage.
They need to not. Neither one seems mature enough to handle a relationship. It feels like this was all built on drama and narcissism. Both should go their separate ways and try to figure out why it is that they keep gravitating towards an unhealthy partnership. Lord knows I had to do that about a decade ago and while it was hard, it was the best thing I could have done for myself. They need to do the same.
I am already tired of them.
honestly would rather read a duchess of sussex report or even, heaven forbid, anything on presidente cheetos than be subjected to speculation about miley attention seeker cyrus