Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth will probably get back together in a few months

Yeah, we’re still talking about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. This wasn’t the messy breakup I was hoping for this summer, but it’s the messy breakup we’ve got, so let’s milk it for all its worth. When we last assessed the Breakup of the Summer, Liam’s family reportedly hoped he would never ever get back together with Miley. Miley, in turn, made a song about how the breakup is all Liam’s fault because of “whiskey and pills.” And don’t forget MOODY. Well, now E!’s sources claim that Miley and Liam’s families actually sort of hope they’ll eventually get back together, but only after they’ve had time to cool off. Or something:

Their families want them to breathe: “Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” the insider reveals. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.” The source explains that leading up to their wedding, “they were in a great place,” which inspired them to “finally tie the knot”. But afterwards, the source says, “Their relationship completely changed.” Their priorities in life are different. “Miley got back in the studio and was focused and serious about her new music,” the insider says. Meanwhile, the insider claims, “Liam was continuing to party with his friends.” And, while she used to enjoy partying with Liam in the past, the insider says that the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer has actually become quite tame. “They used to party, but Miley outgrew that phase.” Miley is “willing” to separate and see where they are after some time: The source shares that the two “plan to spend a lot of time apart,” which will be easy considering Liam is “clearing his head” in Australia with his family and Miley is in Los Angeles with her flirty friend Kaitlynn Carter. Moreover, the source reveals they are “trying not to communicate and really give each other space,” especially since they are “both hurting right now.” Yet, as history has proven, there is an undeniable attraction between the pair. The insider is adamant, “There’s definitely a chance that they will get back together…. Neither Miley or Liam have decided when they are going to take the next step of filing for divorce, because there is a chance of reconciliation.”

[From E! News]

Yes, I’ve been wondering if either of them would actually file for divorce and get a lawyer and all of that. That might be too “real” for their melodrama though – right now, it’s fun for them to snipe at each other through unnamed sources to People and TMZ and Page Six. Will it stop being fun at some point? I don’t know. What’s the over/under on Miley and Liam getting back together, in your mind?

Meanwhile, were you wondering about Miley’s affair with Kaitlynn Carter? People Magazine had the scoop: Kaitlynn and Miley are “staying together” in LA after they came home from their Italian jaunt. A source tells People:

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the source says. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” “Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy,” the source says, adding that “she hasn’t talked to Liam” since after her rep [issued the split announcement]. Being back in L.A. has been difficult for Cyrus as Malibu and the surrounding areas are locations where joyous memories were made during her marriage. “They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” the source says. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.” “At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too,” the insider added. Though Cyrus and Hemsworth have been separated for months, she is not rushing to file for divorce, according to a source who told PEOPLE: “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

[From People]

Yeah if I was Kaitlynn, I’d already be looking for an exit strategy, because she’s about to become roadkill in the larger story of Miley and Liam’s eventual reconciliation. I hope Kaitlynn doesn’t have feelings for Miley, because Miley is clearly only in this to get back at and with Liam.