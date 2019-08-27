Ariana Grande performed in Manchester two years after ‘One Love Manchester’ concert

In May 2017, as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, a terrorist detonated a bomb killing 22 people. More than 800 people were injured. On Sunday, Ariana performed there for the first time since the One Love Manchester benefit concert that she hosted 2 weeks after the attacks:

Ariana Grande told fans she was “overwhelmed” and “so nervous” as she was welcomed back to Manchester for the first time since the 2017 terror attack and subsequent benefit concert. The crowd chanted her name during her set at Manchester Pride on Sunday. Armed police patrolled outside the event, which came two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people after her concert at Manchester Arena. “Manchester holds a very special place in my heart,” the superstar said. She told the crowd: “I’m so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry, I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed. So thank you.” The US singer began her 35-minute, nine-song set with No Tears Left To Cry, the first song she released after the bombing, and the night was at times emotional for both the singer and her fans.

The BBC article includes quotes from two fans who were at her 2017 concert and were able to attend her show on Sunday. One of them, a woman named Molly, told the BBC that going to the concert “was part of her therapy,” and that it was difficult: “‘One of the things I wanted to do was go to this concert and see how I got on and try and manage my anxiety-related symptoms, which I did, so I’m really proud.’” Ariana has similarly spoken about living with anxiety, and she has addressed crying during some of the shows on her Sweetner World Tour. I’m so glad that Molly was able to follow through with her plan to attend Ariana’s performance and that was she managed her symptoms and is proud of herself. That is huge. Thomas, the other person the BBC spoke to who attended Ariana’s show in 2017 spoke highly of Ariana and her performance: “‘I think she was crying at the start during No Tears Left To Cry, which obviously is heartbreaking. But she’s so strong. She was there for us. She was there for the LGBT community. She was there for Manchester.’” I hope that everyone who went had a great time, especially those who may have been at Ariana’s concert in 2017. The BBC also reported that back in February, Ariana had tweeted:

we are still working on something a little more special for you guys. it takes a while to put these things together but hopefully i can tell you when i see you at pride. i love u. hope that’s alright. 🖤 https://t.co/zSsx57OQDK — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

She didn’t offer any additional details about the “something a little more special.” I hope that she’s able to pull it off, still!

