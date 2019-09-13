Mike The Situation Sorrentino released from federal prison after 8 months



Back in January, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was ordered to jail for eight months on felony tax evasion charges. He couldn’t be bothered to pay the taxes that he owed on $8.9 million in earnings from 2010 to 2012. Because of course. Before heading behind bars, he began selling t-shirts featuring the Italian flag and the phrase “Free Sitch.” On Thursday, he completed his sentence and has been released:

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino… was released from prison on Thursday, after serving an 8-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for pleading guilty to tax evasion. “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, shared in a joint statement to ET. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort.” “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!” the statement continued. “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.” Sorrentino also took to Twitter, writing, “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.” Sorrentino’s release comes just a few weeks after his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick flocked to Washington, D.C. in “Free Sitch” T-shirts in hopes of speaking with officials to get him out early.

[From ETOnline]

Of course he tried to make money off his prison sentence, and of course his costars thought they’d be able to get him an early release. I hope The Sitch wises up and pays his taxes from here on out. But that will depend largely on how seriously he takes this experience. Vinny said of his friend’s time in prison, “He’s doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week.” Vinny also said that The Sitch often looked “refreshed.” He was at the same prison where Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is serving his three-year sentence. I also have to note that white men are often great at avoiding being charged with crimes, and, for example, black men get longer sentences for the same federal crime as white men. So, I’m actually surprised that The Situation served his entire sentence. Who knows what kind of impression his time behind bars left on him and whether it means that he’ll clean up his act.

