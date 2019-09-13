Lake Bell opens up about her depression following son’s home birth



In July, Lake Bell visited her Bless This Mess costar Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. She talked about the homebirths of her two children, Nova, four, and Ozgood, two. Both of her children were born with the umbilical cord wrapped around their necks and they weren’t breathing. In Nova’s case, it took three lifesaving breaths from the midwife to help her start breathing on her own, while it took more time for Ozgood to start breathing. He spent 11 days in the NICU, but recovered well and is thriving now. Lake mentioned to Dax that she took antidepressants for a year-and-a-half after his birth. In a new episode of Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast, The Conversation, Lake talked more about living with depression after her son’s birth:

Sharing her truth. Lake Bell opened got real about the depression she suffered after her son Ozgood’s 2017 home birth. “My heart aches for those who feel that through the hardship of their life every day, like, I have felt it,” the actress, 40, admitted on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of “The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet” podcast. “I know what it is and it’s a monster. It’s a demon.” The Bless This Mess star even began taking medication despite her “holistic … kumbaya, new age” views against it. “I was like, ‘I need something, I can’t be a person,” she explained. “I don’t know how to be. I had a little daughter too so I was like, ‘I gotta be a person and I don’t know how to find that!’” Bell was prescribed a low [dose] of Zoloft — and she felt a difference. “It took me to a place where I could be. I could just be,” she told Amanda de Cadenet, 47, on Wednesday. “It was rational. I needed to just be Lake and I felt, finally like, I could breathe the air that Lake breath[e]s, not like some other person that I don’t recognize.”

[From Us Weekly]

I am so glad that both Ozgood and Nova are doing well now. I can’t imagine how harrowing that experience was for Lake and her husband, Scott. I’m also happy to hear that when Lake reached a point that she thought medication might help her feel more like herself, more balanced, and able to function, she saw a doctor. She could have very easily continued to put that off. The “baby blues” are common after giving birth, and postpartum depression is a concern, too. In Lake’s circumstances, of course, the minutes after her son’s birth were terrifying, so I’m not surprised to learn that she realized that her mental wellbeing was affected. According to a survey reported in Motherly, more than half of new moms aren’t getting the mental health support they need.

It’s so important to talk about depression and other mental health conditions, period, and I’m glad that Lake is sharing her very personal experiences of depression after giving birth to help normalize that conversation (even as everyone’s journey toward well being is different). I also like thinking about Lake’s comments alongside those of Lizzo and Dove Cameron‘s about living with depression, and Ashley Graham and Porsha William‘s stories and photos both pre- and post-giving birth. That is, collectively, all of their honest stories (and those of others) can help us have better, smarter and more compassionate conversations around health and wellness.