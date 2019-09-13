Adele has filed for divorce – officially – months after separating from Simon Konecki
  • September 13, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Adele

Embed from Getty Images

In April, we learned that Adele had separated from Simon Konecki, her partner/husband of about eight years. I actually did not know what to call Simon – were they really married and was he Adele’s husband? There were reports, several years back, that Simon and Adele had gotten legally married, but there were also stories about how maybe it wasn’t official. A week after the separation announcement, there was also this bizarre story about how Adele was telling people that she and Simon were already divorced. Which also didn’t make any sense, because TMZ or People or the Daily Mail would have gotten their hands on any legal filing. My theory about a non-legal wedding seemed to be true. Except… not.

Adele is throwing in the towel on her marriage … because the pop singer just filed for divorce. According to court records, Adele filed to divorce her husband, Simon Konecki, on Thursday after more than 7 years together. The divorce filing was a long time coming for Adele … as we previously reported, back in April she announced that she had separated from her hubby.

Adele and Simon have one child together … and her reps previously said that she and Simon were “committed to raising their son together lovingly.” Adele and Simon kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight since starting to date back in the summer of 2011. She gave birth to their son, Angelo, in October 2012. They tied the knot in a very secret ceremony, and she didn’t confirm the union until 2017.

[From TMZ]

Well… I’m glad we’ve finally got clarity on the whole “they were legally married” issue. When the separation announcement came out, they made it sound like Adele and Simon had split months and months beforehand. She’s basically been in LA with Angelo as a single mom for a year, working on her new album and building a life for herself. Lord, I hope this divorce isn’t messy. (P.S…. still no divorce filing from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, huh?)

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Adele has filed for divorce – officially – months after separating from Simon Konecki”

  1. Jules says:
    September 13, 2019 at 10:54 am

    I’m just waiting for the new music that will come out of this.

    Reply
  2. Meghan says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I feel much better knowing I am sharing this terrible time of divorce with Adele… rather than those Alaskan folks who shall not be named.

    Call me Adele, we can vent together!

    Reply
    • Soni says:
      September 13, 2019 at 11:15 am

      Went through my divorce 6 years ago. After being a zombie for a year, I got my life back together. You just have to ride the wave. It gets sooo much better!!

      Reply
  3. JemimaLeopard says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Her baby is 7?? Is that right? God!! Anyway she seems like she’s in a good place and I hope she is. Can’t wait for her new album!

    Reply
  4. sassafras says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:31 am

    It just shows you how powerful Jennifer Aniston / her reps are that NO ONE in the media points out that there has been no divorce filing.

    And I always got the feeling that Adele liked the guy, got pregnant and maybe he wasn’t the ONE. I had a few of those (not baby daddies) – men who would have been ‘good enough’ but not quite right.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment