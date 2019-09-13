Adele has filed for divorce – officially – months after separating from Simon Konecki

Embed from Getty Images

In April, we learned that Adele had separated from Simon Konecki, her partner/husband of about eight years. I actually did not know what to call Simon – were they really married and was he Adele’s husband? There were reports, several years back, that Simon and Adele had gotten legally married, but there were also stories about how maybe it wasn’t official. A week after the separation announcement, there was also this bizarre story about how Adele was telling people that she and Simon were already divorced. Which also didn’t make any sense, because TMZ or People or the Daily Mail would have gotten their hands on any legal filing. My theory about a non-legal wedding seemed to be true. Except… not.

Adele is throwing in the towel on her marriage … because the pop singer just filed for divorce. According to court records, Adele filed to divorce her husband, Simon Konecki, on Thursday after more than 7 years together. The divorce filing was a long time coming for Adele … as we previously reported, back in April she announced that she had separated from her hubby. Adele and Simon have one child together … and her reps previously said that she and Simon were “committed to raising their son together lovingly.” Adele and Simon kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight since starting to date back in the summer of 2011. She gave birth to their son, Angelo, in October 2012. They tied the knot in a very secret ceremony, and she didn’t confirm the union until 2017.

[From TMZ]

Well… I’m glad we’ve finally got clarity on the whole “they were legally married” issue. When the separation announcement came out, they made it sound like Adele and Simon had split months and months beforehand. She’s basically been in LA with Angelo as a single mom for a year, working on her new album and building a life for herself. Lord, I hope this divorce isn’t messy. (P.S…. still no divorce filing from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, huh?)

Embed from Getty Images