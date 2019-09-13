Sharon Osbourne is happy with her facelift: ‘Odds are, you’re going to get a dud’

This was the first screenshot I took from the video below

Sharon Osbourne was on Jimmy Kimmel this week promoting the new season of The Talk. Sharon got what I’m assuming is her fourth facelift or at least her fourth facial surgery (that’s based on her past statements about her face) and premiered it on The Talk earlier this week. She can only move her mouth and she admitted that it’s still painful for her. It’s hard to look at her she looks so altered and puffy, but hopefully it will settle for her. Jimmy told Sharon that she looked gorgeous, which is what he’s supposed to say. If talk show hosts didn’t blow smoke they wouldn’t have that job. Here’s what Sharon said about her facelift, which she considers a success.

Most women do not look good when they get a facelift. You look good and everyone goes ‘I should get that too because she looks great.’

It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud. Maybe some people’s faces just don’t lend itself to that

That’s very true, people’s bone structure. A lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn’t work.

Jimmy cracked a lot of jokes about facelift recovery, he wasn’t rude but he wasn’t a total suckup. I don’t think Sharon’s facelift was a success but if she likes it that’s all that matters. After that Sharon told a story about Ozzy falling and hurting himself. He needed three operations afterwards and it sounds horrific. Ozzy was scheduled to do a two year farewell tour but he had to cancel it after a year in as he had this terrible fall.

He got flu which led to pneumonia. He gets up in the night, goes to the bathroom, comes back, falls on the rug, bashed his head on the side table, then bashed his head on the bedpost. He went face down and his neck went back. He had to have spinal surgery. He [already] had metal rods in his body [from a motorcycle accident] and the fall pushed the rods through his bones. So he had to have three major operations. He’s got so much metal in his body it’s frightening. He’s getting a lot better but it’s been a very hard road.

Wow, I can’t even imagine. After that Sharon explained how Ozzy’s collaboration with Post Malone and Travis Scott happened, they have the song Take What You Want, which is number two on the charts according to Jimmy but I couldn’t confirm that. Kelly knows Post’s producer and set it up.

Jimmy asked Sharon if she would do a reboot of The Osbournes and she said there’s not a lot of interest but that a one off might be interesting. That’s surprisingly sensible from her. She says they’re doing a biopic of Ozzy’s career though. Sharon wants Jessica Barden to play her as a young woman.

Oh and Sharon said that Trump played Crazy Train and that they didn’t approve that, but that they can’t sue him for it because he only used it once and it would cost too much money to sue. She was on Celebrity Apprentice but doesn’t think Trump will take her call.

Here’s Sharon’s interview. The comments about her facelift are around 3 minutes in. The Trump bit is at the end.



