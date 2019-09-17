Nicolas Cage looks like this now, and honestly, we should be happy for him

Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil"

Before I saw the photo ID, I saw the photos and I was like “that guy looks vaguely familiar, sort of like a weird funhouse-mirror version of Nicolas Cage.” Yeah. It’s Nicolas Cage. Nick attended the LA premiere of Running With the Devil, which Cage stars in. I just watched the trailer for it and… it actually doesn’t seem like a completely terrible movie? What gives?? It’s about drug running, from the fields to the streets, and Cage plays a middleman. It looks like a straight-up ensemble, sort of like Traffic.

Anyway, this is how Nick Cage looks now. It’s fine. I’m actually sort of happy for him that he’s at this stage of his life and his career where he’s like “f–k it, I’m just growing out my greying beard and I don’t give a sh-t anymore.” It feels like a healthy choice for him. He was also at the premiere with his son Weston Coppola Cage. Weston really takes after Nick, right?

Cage was also recently in Toronto for the TIFF premiere of Color Out of Space, his latest sci-fi/horror/something. It actually got great reviews? As the NY Post notes, Cage seems to be having a moment this year. It was just last month that Cage gave that absolutely bonkers interview to the NY Times too. Who knew that 2019 would be The Year of Cage??

Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil"

Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil"

Nicolas Cage attends The premiere of "Running With The Devil " in Los Angeles

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Nicolas Cage looks like this now, and honestly, we should be happy for him”

  1. bros says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:02 am

    That 1993 wolf coat is everything.

    Reply
  2. kerwood says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:07 am

    If he’s healthy and settled, I’m happy for him. He’s a great actor and I’m sure he’d rather be known for his work and not the dumpster fire his life has been for so many years.

    Reply
  3. Fluffy Princess says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Wow, Weston cut his hair! He’s had such long (and beautiful!) hair forever! His son is handsome.

    Nicolas Cage — still hanging in there no matter what. I always wonder how he gets hired for projects considering his well noted wacky ways.

    Reply
  4. Grant says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:09 am

    His son is very handsome! I hope things have improved between the two of them because IIRC, there was lots of drama a few years back.

    Reply
  5. savu says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I thought it was Mel Gibson!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment