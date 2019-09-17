Nicolas Cage looks like this now, and honestly, we should be happy for him

Before I saw the photo ID, I saw the photos and I was like “that guy looks vaguely familiar, sort of like a weird funhouse-mirror version of Nicolas Cage.” Yeah. It’s Nicolas Cage. Nick attended the LA premiere of Running With the Devil, which Cage stars in. I just watched the trailer for it and… it actually doesn’t seem like a completely terrible movie? What gives?? It’s about drug running, from the fields to the streets, and Cage plays a middleman. It looks like a straight-up ensemble, sort of like Traffic.

Anyway, this is how Nick Cage looks now. It’s fine. I’m actually sort of happy for him that he’s at this stage of his life and his career where he’s like “f–k it, I’m just growing out my greying beard and I don’t give a sh-t anymore.” It feels like a healthy choice for him. He was also at the premiere with his son Weston Coppola Cage. Weston really takes after Nick, right?

Cage was also recently in Toronto for the TIFF premiere of Color Out of Space, his latest sci-fi/horror/something. It actually got great reviews? As the NY Post notes, Cage seems to be having a moment this year. It was just last month that Cage gave that absolutely bonkers interview to the NY Times too. Who knew that 2019 would be The Year of Cage??