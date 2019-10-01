Is Adele’s first post-divorce boyfriend the Tottenham rapper Skepta?

The timeline of Adele’s split from Simon Konecki is a bit weird. I’m choosing to believe that they’ve been separated for all of 2019, and they probably broke up in the fall of 2018. As it turns out, they were legally married, because Adele filed for divorce last month. From the looks of it, Adele has not been down about her split – she’s been spending a lot of time with friends and mostly enjoying her mum-life in LA. But her heart is still in Tottenham, the North London area where she grew up. Meaning… she’s apparently dating the Tottenham rapper Skepta.

Adele has been on a number of dates with Skepta — and friends predict they could become a couple. The music superstars, who both hail from Tottenham, have been in regular contact since 31-year-old Adele’s marriage split in April. And she celebrated the grime star’s 37th birthday during a night out at the Crystal Maze experience in London less than two weeks ago. A source revealed: “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.” Adele has a son Angelo, who turns seven this month, and Skepta became a dad in November. The source said: “They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.” Skepta — real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr — told ES Magazine in 2016: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.” The same year Adele, whose hits include Skyfall and Someone Like You, posted a picture of Mercury Prize winner Skepta and wrote “Tottenham Boy” alongside a heart emoji. Skepta retweeted it with the words “love you” and an emoji of a red rose.

I think part of this is just “let’s connect Adele to someone” – this article was written by Dan Wooten at the Sun, and Wooten gets sh-t wrong all the time. Plus, there’s tons of evidence that Skepta and Adele have been great friends for years, so it’s a rumor which would “make sense” for the tabloids. Now, if it’s true… yeah, it WOULD make sense. Adele loves musical people and she pays a lot of attention to musical people coming out of England, especially Tottenham. She could have very easily been dear friends with Skepta for years and then it grew into something more. Or it could be a hook-up. Or they could just be friends. Honestly, I don’t know. I hope this doesn’t affect the sad breakup music we’ll be getting on her new album.