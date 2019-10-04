Kylie Jenner claims there was no ’2 am date with Tyga’ but should we worry?

I know this sounds naive, but I actually believe that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on a break because they needed space to figure out some sh-t in their lives and in their relationship. Was other stuff at play? Possibly. But I think it was just about them not knowing if they should stick out a rough patch, and whether their relationship is worth saving. It’s not the sexiest breakup reason, I know. It’s certainly not as shady as “Kylie reunites with Tyga!” Tyga is a mess and Kylie’s relationship with Tyga was always problematic, but I don’t think Tyga was “the reason” for her split with Travis. I think Tyga is just there, forever, because he and Kylie have a dysfunctional obsession with each other. And in any case, Kylie says that she didn’t even see him a few nights ago:

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

So… choose what you want to believe. I’ll buy that Tyga is on her mind. I’ll buy that Tyga is trying to worm his way back into her life. But I hope Kylie has moved on. Who knows.

Meanwhile, there was also a rumor going around that Travis has a mistress. The woman denies it though:

Don’t believe everything you read! After news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking a break from their romantic relationship, rumors started to spread about what really caused the change. In fact, one Instagram site started going viral and suggested Instagram bombshell Rojean Kar—also known as YungSweetRo—may have had a fling with the Grammy nominated rapper. But on Thursday afternoon, the model took to her private Instagram and set the record straight. “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she wrote in an Instagram Story obtained by E! News. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.” A source close to Travis also denied any reports of infidelity and said “any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation.”

For what it’s worth, if Travis cheats on Kylie, he’s pretty discreet about it. It’s not a Tristan Thompson situation where the guy is openly flaunting his side-pieces. I really don’t know, so I’m holding to my original opinion, which is that Kylie and Travis broke up over real sh-t in their relationship and their future.