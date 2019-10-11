Anne Hathaway bumps out in Oscar de la Renta: super-chic & lovely?

Anne Hathaway arrives at Prime Video “Museum of Modern Love” Pop Up in NYC

Anne Hathaway is having a very pretty pregnancy. She hasn’t stepped out very often since announcing her second pregnancy a few months ago, but whenever we do see her, she looks gorgeous. Anne was out last night in New York for the premiere of her Amazon Prime series Modern Love. I say “her” like she’s in every episode – she is not. Modern Love features a new story and new characters with each episode and Anne is in one episode.

Anne wore this amazing custom Oscar de la Renta ensemble to the premiere. Absolutely fantastic trousers and I adore the top too. Hair, makeup, jewelry choice… all great. Good for her. Anne also chatted with People Magazine about the “kindest thing” anyone has ever done for her:

Anne Hathaway just revealed the kindest thing anyone has ever done for her — and her son is the one behind the nice act! Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series Modern Love on Thursday, the Oscar winner said that something her three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks, did for her immediately leapt to mind when asked the kindest thing anyone has ever done for her — and it’s something other mothers are sure to relate to.

She tells PEOPLE, “Oh my God, the kindest thing?! I can’t help but think my son, you know, my labor was very quick with him. That was pretty kind.”

Well, at least she had an easy labor! I just realized that I have no idea what Jonathan looks like. I don’t think she’s ever posted a photo of her son on social media? And I never see paparazzi photos of him. Good for her for keeping him private and letting him just be a kid. I really want her to have a girl this time!

Anne Hathaway arrives at Prime Video “Museum of Modern Love” Pop Up in NYC

2 Responses to “Anne Hathaway bumps out in Oscar de la Renta: super-chic & lovely?”

  1. Astrid says:
    October 11, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Wow, she looks fab. Wish I looked that good when I was pregnant.

