Hailey Baldwin was called a ‘fake Christian’ for celebrating Halloween

I grew up in a moderately-sized Southern community and I can remember being a little girl and how Halloween was a big, fun deal. Like, there were school-sponsored hay rides and they would turn the school’s gym into a “scare house” and everything was about witches and blood and gore. And then it shifted in my lifetime. The churches got more involved. Suddenly, Halloween wasn’t supposed to be “scary,” and maybe it shouldn’t be celebrated at all. Suddenly, churches would sponsor other activities – wholesome activities – on Halloween night. And schools were no longer supposed to support scaring children. To this day, there’s a lot of conversation in the Southern Baptist and Evangelical communities as to whether good Christian kids should be allowed to go Full Pagan for Halloween.
Well, Hailey Baldwin isn’t part of that conversation. Hailey belongs to that cult-like Hillsong Church, and one of Hillsong’s pastors wrote a screed about how he celebrates Halloween and Hailey agreed with him. She also defended herself against claims that she’s a “fake Christian” for dressing up for Halloween.
Hailey Baldwin is defending her right to celebrate Halloween. On Wednesday night, the model — who married Justin Bieber (again!) during their second wedding ceremony last month — reposted a message to her Instagram Story written by a fellow Hillsong Church member, New York City-based pastor Nathan Finochio, which justifies the choice to celebrate Halloween as a Christian despite criticism from some who see it as a pagan practice and un-Christian due to the popular glorification of things like witchcraft and the devil. Finochio’s explanation was written in response to a question submitted on Instagram which asked him if Halloween was a “yes or no.”
“I’m a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture,” he wrote, as captured in screenshots by BuzzFeed News. “Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that’s now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that’s now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it’s All Saints Day and we celebrate the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!”
“I’m not afraid of the world,” he continued. “I’m not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints. What now? I’ll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It’s my party and you’re invited. I’m alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy.”
When Baldwin, 22, reposted the message to her story, she tagged Finochio’s account and added the words, “YASSS.”
Last week, Baldwin — who grew up as an evangelical Christian — was met with some backlash after asking her followers for Halloween costume ideas on an Instagram Q&A posted to her story. Multiple outlets, including BuzzFeed News and Fox News, report that when one follower asked her, “Aren’t u a Christian?” Baldwin responded by simply writing, “Yes. I still dress up for Halloween.” When another called her a “FAKE CHRISTIAN,” Baldwin responded by writing “our kids are gonna celebrate too” in reference to her and Bieber’s future children.
That pastor sounds like a nutjob, but the essence of what he says is true, and I never really understood why other church folks don’t see it the same way – the religious holidays they celebrate are all based on pagan holidays anyway, and those holidays are what you make them. Anyway, I plan on celebrating Halloween as I always do: by turning off my lights and watching a movie. I used to get candy for the neighborhood kids but they aren’t allowed to trick-or-treat anymore. They’re too busy at church.
I get so annoyed by this argument from people. Halloween has only evolved into a blood & gore event in the last few decades. In centuries past it was a holy experience on the eve of All Saint’s Day. Granted, I’m looking at it through a Catholic lense, but still. It’s not “the devil’s birthday” (as so many kids nowadays seem to think it is) and it’s not some anti-Christ holiday. It’s just meant for fun.
I get very defensive of this holiday because it’s my birthday…I’ll be 41. Now THAT is what I call scary.
My 40′s have been my best years yet, don’t be afraid, have FUN!
I actually have really enjoyed 40. Lots of self discovery!
I’m Mexican and catholicism intermixed the Day of the dead celebrations with All Saints day. At schools they create an altar following the native Guidelines for it. At many homes in certain parts of the country, people make a small altar to remember our loved ones, the bigger celebrations occur at actual graveyardsin some parts of the country , were people gather to make offerings, sing and spend the nights as. Family remembering their family members. I find sweet and sad that people in some native towns, throw flower petals at the entrance so babies who died can recognize their homes and visit their families on dia de muertos. I vusuted one Otomi town and many homes had flowers at the entrance, that meant that at least they had a baby who died in those families.
Some children of other Christian denominations are not even allowed to participate in creating the altars at school because is a pagan thing. They don’t participate in the Catrina competition (that’s a new “tradition”, etc. It’s quite limiting, we see it at school as cultural events, not witchcraft or pagan.
Thank you for sharing that. That part about the flowers and the babies was so poignant.
My sincere hope for everyone caught up in the Evangelical life is that they can get out safely and quickly. As a little girl we all loved Halloween, with my mom sewing costumes and all the neighborhood kids having a good time. We were evangelical but in our neighborhood no one else was. We moved to a MUCH more evangelical suburb and an evangelical private school when I was nine, and Halloween stopped like *that*. We weren’t even in the most radical area by far! I’m positive the “cool” evangelical churches some of these Hollywood families are going to are preaching this kind of crap, and now Hailey is reaping what she’s sown, so to speak. Again, I pray she gets out. (Also, this makes me think of the criticism Ellen page faced when she dared criticize Chris Pratt’s church; don’t the Bieber’s go to the same one?)
I was raised very Southern Baptist in the Bible Belt (my dad is a minister), and we always trick or treated, dressed up, etc. Most churches around my hometown do trunk-or-treats also. I think you have to be a real extremist to feel this way.
Ha! I’m sorry I read as “drunk or treat” hehehe
Maybe she is a fake Christian for that supposed death threat she posted on instagram the other day?
“I’m a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture”. That’s exactly what justified Christians commiting genocide against other religions or cultures throughout history. Congrats, Hailey, you are a fanatic.
Um,I don’t think THAT is why people think you’re a fake Christian,Hailey….
I’m getting deja vu. Wasn’t this a story last year? I swear it seems really familiar, not being snarky.
eta: nvm it passed
That’s dumb. My children’s Catholic school makes a whole day out of it. They have a costume parade for each grade, various themed competitions, a truck-or-treat, and food/movie parties in the class. I feel like the “fake Christian” thing to do is make people feel bad for innocuous fun.
I hate that this is the direction our culture has swung yet again. I didn’t realize just how out of favor Halloween has become until I tried to go shopping for new Halloween decorations this year. I tried several stores that have traditionally had a ton of stuff, and hardly anyone had anything. It’s a real bummer. It’s always been my favorite holiday, even back in the day when I went to Catholic school and we were only allowed to dress up as saints (at school… my parents thankfully let me be whatever witch or clown or zombie or whatever I felt like for trick-or-treating).