‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #34 will be out next week with a Halloween episode



This is just a brief note to let you know why the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast isn’t out this week. I forgot to close the door to my office when Chandra and I were recording! My audio sounded very echoey and there was no way for me to edit it enough to make it sound normal. I’m so sorry about this and will be making a pre-recording checklist so that it doesn’t happen again.

We had a great time talking this week as always. The best part of this so far has been talking to Chandra every week. We didn’t make time for this before and I really look forward to it. This has also helped us connect and talk to you too and it’s been so much better than I imagined.

While I am able to edit more quickly and this is becoming habitual, the podcast does take a lot of work. Moving forward we’re making plans to take time off. We talked about our holiday schedule in podcast #28, and I wanted to remind everyone of that. I’ve made a Google Calendar with our release dates and days off for the next three months and they’re below as well.

Please let us know if you have any questions we can answer on future podcasts. You can always text or leave us a voice message, including Amazon product ideas and requests, at 434-218-3219.

We’re definitely coming back next week with new ghost stories from Chandra (if you didn’t hear our ghost story episode yet check it out) and a talk with Hecate about her spooky Halloween dolls! Check them out on her Instagram. Also thanks so much for all of your support, it means a lot!

Gossip With Celebitchy Podcast release dates:

October 28th, November 4th, November 11th, December 9th, December 16th.

Gossip with Celebitchy Podcast break dates:

November 18th, November 25th, December 2nd. December 23rd until end of January.

Thanks for listening bitches!