Kourtney Kardashian responds to commenter telling her to cut her son’s hair

The Kardashians will always be trolled on social media. Most of the time, I’m sort of fine with it because I half-suspect that’s what they‘re hoping for. A Kardashian will say/photograph something controversial, somebody will say something awful, the Kardashian will respond, and outlets will pick it up, keeping them in the news. It’s like their own version of ouroboros. Every once in a while, though, it’s unfair criticism, like the latest mom-shaming that came to Kourtney Kardashian. Over the weekend, Kourtney posted these photos from a recent getaway to Santa Inez:
That’s Reign Disick, her youngest son, in that first photo. Reign is four years old and there he is, happy to be holding a pony’s lead. It’s a shot I would take if I was his mom. But I’m not his mom, so were I to comment on it instead, it would be “cute shot.” If I had to find fault, I might possibly speculate that those shoes were not the best for horseback riding but since I have no other context for this photo, I’d keep my mouth shut. But that didn’t stop others from slinging some horses—t at Kourtney. While the majority of people commenting loved the pictures and loved Reign, there were those who felt the need to dictate the appropriate the length for a four-year old boy’s hair.
The first Nasty Nelly was tiffany. She kicked things off with, “She really need to cut his hair,” and that’s when things went off the rails (I’m not using the full usernames to preserve people’s identity):
david: @tiffany I agree! Don’t be offended when people think he’s a girl.
beth: @tiffany I thought it was a girl
nosh: @tiffany agree. Possible amblyopia especially in this age. Selfish parenting.
jennifer: @kourtneykardash yes it looks ridiculous at this point
Cathy: @kourtneykardashian You may think it’s cute but you are setting your child up to be ridiculed at school by his peers (if he is not home schooled) It’s about him not you.
rk: @tiffany 100% agree it looks a mess and the poor kids is ALWAYS pushing it out of his face…he is active and it will get in his way now 😐
westie: @tiffany couldn’t agree more! For the longest time I thought he was a she…. but they call it LaLa land for a reason.
kitten: @tiffany it at least shape it a lil neater if he insists on this long hair. It needs to be cut to a neater shape. Just always looks messy and unkempt.
And so forth. Most people jumped on tiffany’s comment to tell her to mind her own business. But no one did it better than Kourtney herself who replied:
kourtneykardash: @tiffany she really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy. 🙏🏼
You know how I feel about it. I have no time for anyone who thinks a boy – and only a boy – needs to have short hair. I love the concern trolling, too. Like nosh who diagnosed the poor kid with amblyopia (lazy eye) based on this shot. Another one replied that she was concerned he’d get his hair caught in something. It was silly and I would like to reiterate that being mistaken for a girl is not the worst thing that can happen to a person so maybe folks can find something less misogynistic to throw down in their hackneyed opinions.
But here is where I throw my hands up with social media and remind myself to not engage unless the person I am responding to is vetted – tiffany responded to Kourt’s dig at her with:
tiffany: @kourtneykardash you my favorite sister love you guys
*Smacks head* Of course Kourtney is her favorite sister. And of course that’s her follow-up after starting a firestorm in Kourt’s comments.
The ends probably need trimming but hair is hair. I have several grand boys with longer hair. As long as it is kept clean and brushed then I don’t have a problem with it. People need to get a life – their own, not someone else’s
Kourtney makes beautiful kids.
I love watching people twist themselves into pretzels explaining why these vapid idiots to do what they do….Unapologetic culture vultures boring. Longhair shaming is boring as well but we need a column on How opressed they are because someone had an opinion? that’s what parents across America deal with this kind of stuff all the time
Love the concern trolling about how he’ll be made fun of at school…. you know, by kids whose parents go on Instagram and concern troll about the length of a boy’s hair.
I can’t believe how many people are still so stuck in gender norms and kids. Reign is adorable and I am sure Kourtney would let him cut his hair if he wanted to.
That being said, this is what happens when you plaster your kids image all over social media.
I pretty much can’t stand Kortney, but these people were SO far out of line, I have to say I think she handled it pretty well.
In general, I wish people would stop telling others that they need to cut their hair – man, woman, or child. It’s not YOUR hair. Clearly the people wearing whatever style ENJOY their hair that way – they don’t need the peanut gallery chiming in and pushing their own hair agenda onto others. And yes, ‘hair agenda’ is a dumb name for it, but I’m at a lack of other, better descriptors lol.
I love little kids with long, wild hair. They’re being kids. They’re not worried about their hair. Unless there’s some MAJOR issues like concern for neglect, nobody should be concerned. A little kid doesn’t need to have their hair brushed constantly. As long as they’re fed, clothed, happy and healthy, people should leave them alone.
This is one huge downside of sharing your life with the world— everyone thinks they have the right to comment on everything and make baseless assumption on the 1% of your life they see. Sounds exhausting to me.
People do this s*it all the time on social media and it’s so lame. They say something mean to get the celeb’s attention and then when they get a response they are like “OMG I love you so much!”. It’s gross.
My son has always told me he wants to keep his hair long. Its easily managed and I keep it tidy. Once its long enough for a hair-tie, I put it up for school to keep it out of his face.
We DID compromise by keeping the sides shaved pretty short, so he has an under-cut basically.
It surprising how many people I don’t even know give me a hard time about his hair… I ask him what he wants…and I give him the freedom to do what he wants (within reason). That’s how kids learn.
This: “I would like to reiterate that being mistaken for a girl is not the worst thing that can happen to a person”
Hecate FTW!
That’s the one that got me. “Don’t be offended when people think he’s a girl”… because being a girl is offensive??
No comment on her boy’s hair, but I do wish she’d put her thrip’ny bits away…
People love to freak out over hair. My 3yr old DAUGHTER wears her hair really short, in a pixie cut. She loves having her hair “like daddy”. But everyone comments on it. Jeez people, it’s HAIR.
My son has & has always had longhair, it’s his preference. I’m one for letting kids be themselves.
So do those morons think it’s ok for girls to have long hair? Won’t long hair on girls also get “caught in something” or be “messy” or “in their face” all the time? This is so stupid.