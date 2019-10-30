Second coroner says Jeffrey Epstein’s death could have been murder

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail on August 10th. His body was found that Saturday morning, and it appeared that he had hanged himself, maybe. There was always a lot of shady things happening around Epstein, and his death was no different. The FBI was investigating the death and even if it was suicide, there were significant questions about why no one looked in on him and why he wasn’t on suicide watch. But there were also questions about who had access to his jail cell and why there’s no footage – ??? – of what happened around the time of his death from the security cameras. And, I mean, Epstein could have taken down some massively powerful people. Tons of people wanted to see him dead. So… suicide or murder?
A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claimed on Wednesday that evidence suggested that Mr. Epstein did not die by suicide, but may have been strangled. The authorities, including the New York City medical examiner, have concluded that the death of Mr. Epstein, the financier who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was caused by hanging in his jail cell. But the pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, said on the morning TV show “Fox & Friends” that Mr. Epstein, 66, experienced a number of injuries that “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”
“I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide,” Dr. Baden said, who observed the autopsy, which was conducted by city officials. Dr. Baden, a former New York City medical examiner and a Fox News contributor, added, “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”
The findings by Dr. Baden were strongly disputed by the city’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, who previously ruled Mr. Epstein’s death on Aug. 10 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center a suicide. The death led to several investigations into how a high-profile inmate died by suicide soon after having attempted to take his own life and being placed under additional supervision.
As you know, I love conspiracies. I want to believe that there are hidden forces at work and that there are truly some huge secrets hiding in plain sight, like Tupac living in Cuba or Taylor Swift being a satanist clone. So… of course, I thought there was something fishy about Epstein’s “suicide.” He just had too many powerful friends, friends who wanted to silence him forever. I’m not saying the Queen definitely arranged for MI6 to break into the jail and strangle him. But it’s a possibility, isn’t it?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
*sigh*
*drops head to desk*
No way
Is he going to say what evidence leads him to think its murder and not suicide?
The brother must be looking to cash in a insurance policy somewhere.
Isn’t Epstein’s assets still frozen?
He did say why he thought it was likely not self-inflicted: larynx and hyoid fractures that would be unusual in a suicidal hanging. Not stated but implied, especially a hanging like this where there was no significant drop involved. I don’t think the disclosure of this evidence is new, but having a well-known forensic pathologist with such extensive experience opine publicly on it in this way is. (I really dislike clicking on anything from the Daily Mail, but their article lays out the entirety of what he said.)
Why did he have to go on Fox & Friends to report his conclusions? Oh, I looked him up. He’s a celebrity coroner and the forensic specialist for Fox generally. He was NYC coroner in the late ’70s.
Figures. Now i get why he never had any actually evidence or details
Duh. Of course he was. We all said it here. This is not surprising in the least.
That’s why the Queen was all smiles!
I don’t quite get why he would have been murdered. The guy seemed remorseless and seemed unlikely to talk.
But the atypical broken bones + *two* sleeping guards + the video not working + reports of shouting/a scuffle…. homicide seems more likely than suicide to me.
If he was murdered, my money is on the Russian mob (AKA Putin) to protect Trump and assorted oligarchs.
Of course he was murdered. Maybe even willingly, if that’s possible. But not by the Queen. Andrew is a skeevy spoiled brat, but he’s just the famous poster boy for this scandal. There are likely dozens of less well-known, but far more powerful people who needed Epstein dead.
Murder or suicide, he got off easy. His victims deserved their day in court.
Duh!!! Of course it was murder!!
Yeah duh. I never thought it was suicide. Perhaps assisted suicide, as in he was willingly murdered. One conspiracy I’ve read that hasn’t gained any traction is that he’s still alive. I think him being alive was more plausible than it being a legit suicide.
I usually think most conspiracy theories are tinfoil hat looney driven.
There is no way this man wasn’t murdered….l