Jeffrey Epstein died in jail on August 10th. His body was found that Saturday morning, and it appeared that he had hanged himself, maybe. There was always a lot of shady things happening around Epstein, and his death was no different. The FBI was investigating the death and even if it was suicide, there were significant questions about why no one looked in on him and why he wasn’t on suicide watch. But there were also questions about who had access to his jail cell and why there’s no footage – ??? – of what happened around the time of his death from the security cameras. And, I mean, Epstein could have taken down some massively powerful people. Tons of people wanted to see him dead. So… suicide or murder?

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claimed on Wednesday that evidence suggested that Mr. Epstein did not die by suicide, but may have been strangled. The authorities, including the New York City medical examiner, have concluded that the death of Mr. Epstein, the financier who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was caused by hanging in his jail cell. But the pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, said on the morning TV show “Fox & Friends” that Mr. Epstein, 66, experienced a number of injuries that “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.” “I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide,” Dr. Baden said, who observed the autopsy, which was conducted by city officials. Dr. Baden, a former New York City medical examiner and a Fox News contributor, added, “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.” The findings by Dr. Baden were strongly disputed by the city’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, who previously ruled Mr. Epstein’s death on Aug. 10 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center a suicide. The death led to several investigations into how a high-profile inmate died by suicide soon after having attempted to take his own life and being placed under additional supervision.

[From The New York Times]

As you know, I love conspiracies. I want to believe that there are hidden forces at work and that there are truly some huge secrets hiding in plain sight, like Tupac living in Cuba or Taylor Swift being a satanist clone. So… of course, I thought there was something fishy about Epstein’s “suicide.” He just had too many powerful friends, friends who wanted to silence him forever. I’m not saying the Queen definitely arranged for MI6 to break into the jail and strangle him. But it’s a possibility, isn’t it?

