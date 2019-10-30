The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel starring Naomi Watts isn’t happening

Before the last season of Game of Thrones even aired, HBO was looking at ways to keep the GoT money train rolling. They greenlighted a pilot called The Long Night, which was being billed as the mother of all prequels. It was going to be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, back in the days of Children of the Forest and the First Men and Bran the Builder and such. Like, it would have shown how the Night King came to be. They filmed the pilot over the summer with Naomi Watts as the big-name attached. And… the pilot must have been AWFUL, because now HBO doesn’t want the show.
The untitled Game of Thrones prequel from Jane Goldman is not moving forward at HBO. Said to focus on the “Age of Heroes” and the first ever battle between man and White Walker, Goldman’s prequel — which had filmed a pilot over the summer — will not be advancing to series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to sources, Goldman e-mailed the cast to share the news. HBO, as it typically does on projects in development, declined comment.
The news comes shortly after word of HBO nearing a deal to produce a second pilot based in the world of Game of Thrones, from the minds of author George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The series is said to focus on the reign of Targaryen kings in the lead-up to the events of Game of Thrones, aligning the vision of the project much more closely to the days of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) than the now scrapped Naomi Watts-starring prequel — though still quite a bit earlier than the events of the Emmy-winning HBO series, which wrapped its final season in the spring of 2019.
Featuring a sprawling cast including Watts, Miranda Richardson, Joshua Whitehouse, Marquis Rodrigez and more, Goldman’s untitled Game of Thrones prequel was said to take place during the Age of Heroes, thousands of years before the events of Thrones. In this period of Westeros history, the Seven Kingdoms weren’t even a twinkle in the eye, as the continent was separated into dozens of their own kingdoms. It was an age dominated by heroic figures like Bran the Builder, credited with creating the Wall, and Lann the Clever, credited with founding House Lannister.
I still think that the project sounds interesting, but my guess is that HBO didn’t want to finance something that probably would have cost a fortune per-episode AND been very CGI-intensive. Plus, they wouldn’t have had a massive amount of source material to fall back on, so if one season didn’t work, it would be a $200-million blunder with sh-tty writing (hello, GoT season 8). But yeah, HBO would prefer to spend that money on a GoT-adjacent project which has more of a built-in audience, i.e. people already invested in the all of the important houses (Baratheon, Stark, Targaryen). Even though we got flashback glimpses of the story of Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen, it would absolutely be worth it to focus on Robert’s Rebellion and all of that. I mean…why not? They’re obviously going to spend the money doing something GoT-related. Give the people what they want.
Photos courtesy of WENN, HBO.
With all the news breaking around GoT yesterday, I felt like I had whiplash.
I’m bummed, because I was really interested in this story and the long night. However, I get it. I don’t think the White Walkers had a huge appeal, especially after how their story line was totally botched in S8 of the show. With that being said, having Miguel Sapochnik co-lead the Targaryen series is pretty friggin awesome. He directed some of the absolute best GoT episodes, so it’s great to have him attached. I just really hope that have a diverse writing room and hire some women directors this time.
Wasn’t this show’s show runner a woman, and one with lots of experience?
I get it, but it still reeks of male privilege to me. They were willing to roll out the red carpet for the D&D dudebros, but not willing to extend the same opportunities here? Yuck.
They’re doing the Targaryen storyline instead, which looks like it will cost even more with all the dragons.
Seems contradictory, if $/CGI is an issue, the Targaryen story which will need to include lots of dragons seems like a bizarre choice.
That said, I love all the dragons and would be psyched to see this! Maybe that is part of the decision? They figure either storyline will be big bucks, but Targaryens with their dragons seem a safer bet for bringing in viewers?
The dragons were always the easiest to CGI. It was the direwolves, giants and mammoths that were harder to render. More time consuming and more costly. Which is why the doggos always got cut from the show. I imagine an age where the wolves, giants and mammoths would be in abundance, iteventually cost more down the line.
Plus the tea is HBO and the execs HATED the pilot and thought it was trash. It didn’t have GRRM tied to it and not much of his lore, so they were just flying by the seat of their pants. The Fire and Blood saga has so much more history.
“Give the people what they want.” You know what the people want? Parts of season eight re-written.
I am STILL so disappointed. STILL. And we are onto the next money making part of this machine. Nope. Not me. Nope.