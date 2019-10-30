Lindsay Lohan isn’t dating Mohammad bin Salman, they’re ‘platonic friends’ lmao

Lindsay Lohan has been in New York for a week or so, I think. These are photos of her at the Mercer Hotel on the 25th. I don’t know how she can afford to fly all over the world and stay in nice hotels, but I’m sure someone is still financing her life, somehow. But is that someone…Mohammad bin Salman? MBS is the crown prince Saudi Arabia. He’s a married man and a murderer, responsible for the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Back in August, Page Six claimed that MBS is Lindsay Lohan’s boyfriend/sugar daddy and that he sent her a gift-wrapped credit card and he’s been buying her a lot of gifts. My theory – at the time – was that Lindsay met some shady Saudi dude and he was like “yes, I’m the crown prince of Saudi Arabia” and she believed him and started telling people that she was dating MBS. It was just so f–king random. Well, it’s about to get even more random. Lindsay’s father Michael Lohan has chimed in about the story and I seriously laughed throughout this entire f–king piece.

Lindsay Lohan isn’t having a secret affair with the bloodthirsty crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, according to her dad Michael Lohan. Page Six recently reported on a wild rumor was spreading that Lohan, 33, and MBS had become close and that they’ve been regularly texting while the Saudi ruler has been flying the actress around in his jets and showering her with presents — including a gift-wrapped credit card. One respected Middle Eastern scholar remarked to Page Six, “It is astonishing that America’s closest ties to MBS are through Lindsay Lohan and Jared Kushner.” But according to proud dad Michael, while Lindsay does know MBS, their unusual relationship is “platonic and respectful.” He told us at Denise Rich’s Angel Ball on Monday, “They are just friends, Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there. Lindsay met MBS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees. Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria, they just want to hear the bad stuff. She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MBS, nothing more.” When asked if he is concerned that Lindsay is spending time with someone accused of imprisoning members of his own family and ordering the murder of prominent Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Michael added, “None of that has proven to be true. Lindsay says he’s a good person. She feels safe, she has good people around her, and she knows how to conduct herself.”

[From Page Six]

“They are just friends, Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there. Lindsay met MBS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East.” Let’s just… discuss this. What’s weirder, the idea that Lindsay Lohan’s sugar daddy is MBS, or the idea that MBS and Lohan are platonic friends? I have no idea. Do you think Lindsay has “a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East”? I have my doubts, but again, someone is financing this mess. She doesn’t work, her stupid Club Lohan crashed and burned, she “stays” in Dubai and is somehow able to afford some kind of life there. And through her “work” in the Middle East, she somehow came across MBS, and then she stole his wallet or something? Is that it?

Also: “None of that has proven to be true. Lindsay says he’s a good person. She feels safe, she has good people around her, and she knows how to conduct herself.” Unlike Jamal Khashoggi, who didn’t know how to conduct himself, according to Michael Lohan.