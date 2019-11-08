Meghan Fox & Brian Austin Green fought over whether to keep glitter in the house

Embed from Getty Images

Like many, Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had some marital challenges. Their May-December romance began when she was still a teenager. There’s been questions about whether he’s prioritized his current children over his and Vanessa Marcil’s son Kassius. BAG was unable to work due to vertigo. Having babies affected their sex-life for a spell. Oh, and Megan filed for divorce, got pregnant and never moved out or stopped sleeping with him so they stuck it out instead. But the true test of their marriage, according to BAG, was one we’ve all faced: The Glitter Question. For those who don’t know, glitter becomes a huge part of parenting. Kids love glitter. It’s like Kid Crack, the more glitter the better. And it seems like it won’t be a problem if used in moderation. But it’s never used in moderation – ever. And before you know it, it dusts every surface and crack in your home and person. I once went to a job interview with a purple glitter streak down the side of my face and had no idea until I’d left. Ultimately, someone in the marriage says ’No’ to glitter, and the other parent must ask themselves, can I quit? In the Fox-Green household, it was BAG who pulled the glitter plug… or at least he tried to.

Ups and downs! Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox don’t always agree while raising their three kids. “I am a much stricter person,” the actor, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 4, while promoting the PUBG MOBILE #FIGHT4THEAMAZON campaign to help the nonprofit Global Green save the Amazon rainforest. “I’m a bit more OCD. To me, I would rather have no glitter at all in the house. To Megan, she doesn’t, so that was an area where we bumped heads.” Since welcoming Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, with the actress, 33, the pair have learned to pick their battles, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Us. “You’re like, ‘You know what? This means something to me and this not so much,’” Green explained. “We both appreciate what she’s really good at and what she does well, and I appreciate what she does better than myself. I’m not only OK with that, I support that, and the same with her and getting to that place of not being defensive, or wanting to one-up the other person or be competitive. Going, ’You know what? We’re a much stronger force together than we are as one person, so why not be together on this?’” The California native finds this tactic to be “much more powerful than just [one-on-one] against whoever.”

I understand the pick-your-battles philosophy but I’m having a hard time pulling that from what BAG is saying. “We both appreciate what she’s really good at and what she does well, and I appreciate what she does better than myself,” is he circling back to his comment about being the stricter person? Like, he understands when he needs to let her discipline because he’d come down too hard? I do agree that parents are better served as a united front. I have also deferred on issues that are not as important to me. But what is he talking about with one up-man-ship and competition? Are they competing for their kids? I confess that I’m naturally suspicious of BAG so I’m probably just reading too much into his convoluted thoughts on this.

As far as the Glitter Wars go, the kids always win. If you don’t offer it in the home, they’ll just seek it out at school or a friend’s, it’s always better to monitor it and know when to cut them off. I understand how this would be a problem for BAG’s OCD so maybe they should just commit to a Glitter Room that he never goes in. OMG, now I want – nay, NEED – a Glitter Room. If you need me, I’ll be in the Glitter Room!

