Jon Gosselin went bankrupt from legal fees trying to get his kids off TLC

Jon Gosselin is going to be on Dr. Oz today and I’m covering the preview so that I don’t have to watch it. I reported on the Gosselin breakup at the time and came away team kids. While I think that Jon had better intentions for his kids overall, he was a mess of a person in a different, less mean way than his ex Kate. In the wake of that divorce John went through a string of girlfriends, partying and spending lavishly. So while I believe that he wanted what was best for his kids, I don’t think he would have been a more stable parent than Kate back then. In no way am I calling her a good or even a decent parent. I’m saying they’re both sh-tty in their own way. Plus it’s clear that John did not save his reality star money. According to a preview of that interview reported by People, Jon told Dr. Oz that he went bankrupt trying to fight with TLC’s lawyers and get his kids off TV. I’m sure that was part of it, but he was well on his way toward spending that money anyway. Here’s some of what he said on Dr. Oz:

I literally hung a sign on my gate saying, ‘If any crew members show up, I’ll have you arrested for trespassing. They sued me for breach of contract. I pretty much bankrupted myself. I did it for moral reasons obviously. I’ve spent $1.7 million in lawyers fees from when TLC sued me and the divorce. TLC paid for [Kate’s] attorneys in the lawsuit and for her divorce. So I financed it by myself and she was financed by the network. Now I understand why. All she wanted was legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle. That’s fame though. Do you believe that Kate is an unfit mother?

Well I believe that her belief system is skewed. I believe her intentions in the beginning were good intentions, bringing these kids into the world, that she fought to have these kids. I think once fame and money got involved it twisted her belief system. I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.

I hope that if I ever get some windfall like the Gosselins I will be wise enough not to spend it all in one shot. Of course it’s hard to plan for crazy expensive legal fees, but at some point John could have cut bait. Kate Gosselin is a controlling mean piece of work but I think John is a passive aggressive a-hole. They both have the emotional maturity of a preteen. He’s the guy who bragged about his fame post divorce, made out with one girlfriend at Sundance, brought another one to the south of France on Christian Audigier’s yacht, dated a Star Magazine reporter and used to party with Michael Lohan. He cares deeply and definitely loves his kids. He’s not wrong about getting them off TV but what is he trying to accomplish by continuing to talk about it? He only recently got stable enough to provide a home for them. He was living in a one bedroom cabin and driving drunk with a reporter in his car in 2014. I’m glad he took in Colin especially but he’s painting himself as a martyr now and he’s been doing this for years. I clearly need more coffee and am sorry for covering this story that only annoys me.

