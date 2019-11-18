Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith made their red-carpet couple debut

Here are some photos from last week’s premiere of Queen & Slim, the film written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas (who directed some of Beyonce’s most iconic music videos). Queen & Slim looks SO GOOD. You can see the trailer here. The film marks the feature-film debut of Jodie Turner Smith, a young woman who has become something of a low-key tabloid/gossip interest because of her relationship with Joshua Jackson. Joshua and Jodie started dating this year, and they seemed to move very fast – from casual dating to engagement rumors within about five months. There were widespread reports – and even a seeming Instagram confirmation – that Jodie and Joshua did quietly marry back in August.

So, these photos are Jodie and Joshua’s first red carpet couple appearance. It’s a big deal and they look loved-up and he seems super-proud of his wife/girlfriend. People are making a big deal about how it appears that they’re wearing wedding rings too. Which is nice. I’m not going to make this into a huge thing but… it also appears that Jodie might be pregnant? Jodie was a model before she became an actress, and she had that model-trim figure. The dress is billowy for sure, but I’m pretty sure I spy a bump. We’ll see. In any case, congrats to them for all they’ve got going on this year.