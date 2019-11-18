Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith made their red-carpet couple debut

Here are some photos from last week’s premiere of Queen & Slim, the film written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas (who directed some of Beyonce’s most iconic music videos). Queen & Slim looks SO GOOD. You can see the trailer here. The film marks the feature-film debut of Jodie Turner Smith, a young woman who has become something of a low-key tabloid/gossip interest because of her relationship with Joshua Jackson. Joshua and Jodie started dating this year, and they seemed to move very fast – from casual dating to engagement rumors within about five months. There were widespread reports – and even a seeming Instagram confirmation – that Jodie and Joshua did quietly marry back in August.
So, these photos are Jodie and Joshua’s first red carpet couple appearance. It’s a big deal and they look loved-up and he seems super-proud of his wife/girlfriend. People are making a big deal about how it appears that they’re wearing wedding rings too. Which is nice. I’m not going to make this into a huge thing but… it also appears that Jodie might be pregnant? Jodie was a model before she became an actress, and she had that model-trim figure. The dress is billowy for sure, but I’m pretty sure I spy a bump. We’ll see. In any case, congrats to them for all they’ve got going on this year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She looks preggo to me! Good for them. I have always liked him.
She is so insanely beautiful it’s unreal!!
She is absolutely stunning……….He is punching way above his weight!
YES !!!!
It is stupid how attractive Jodie is and I am pretty sure she is awesome as well. Don’t blame Joshua one bit for wanting a commitment.
I wonder how he was able to land a woman like that! mysteries of the world I guess LOL
I get his appeal. He can look sort of ordinary sometimes and then other times incredibly hot. He seems like he has a sense of humor and is a good guy.
I love them together. I cannot wait to see Queen & Slim. I wish them all of the happiness in the world.
I love Joshua Jackson, but what is going on with his hair here? It looks very strange in the front.
Jodie is absolutely gorgeous and what a cool dress. It is sort of a bizarre dress, imo, but she looks fantastic in it.
It’s a traditional Black hairstyle…called “Marcel Waves”…aka “Finger Waves”….and her’s are ON POINT!
Turtledove was commenting on Joshua’s hair, not Jodie’s. : )
This movie looks amazing. I have a few that I cannot wait to see, and that are going to get me into the theatre rather than waiting to stream. Knives out, this, and a couple more. I do think the kind of work about to come out shows that Scorsese is wrong. Unfortunately, a couple of the probable great ones, star scarjo, and they wouldn’t if it weren’t for Marvel, so…maybe he does have a point. haha.
But yeah, this looks amazing!
I try not to stan any famous person too hard but I stan this beautiful couple. I saw these pictures last Friday and thought it looked like they were both wearing rings on THAT finger.
Queen and Slim looks amazing.
I and stanning them HARD!
How is it he looks hotter to me now than ever? Probably b/c of his stunning partner. Proximity hotness!
This couple… ❤️❤️❤️ He is hot… she is stunning…they look amazing together. I dont like speculating about pregnancy in general but if she is…that’s awesome and congrats. And congrats on the maybe/probably marriage as well!
I’ve always found Joshua Jackson very attractive. He’s “my type”. But he looks off here… Maybe a haircut and a shave would help? Jodie looks very beautiful (as usual) but I don’t love this dress, especially not with the bra peeking out. I too think she’s preggo. If so, congrats to them!
Their grooming/styling doesn’t match in fact he looks ill, perhaps getting over something, looks grey and tired to me. She looks fantastic
A) Her bone structure is out of this world amazing. B) They make a beautiful couple and look so happy C) This movie looks incredible and I can’t wait to see it