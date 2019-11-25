Tyler Perry covered couple’s 14k hospital bill in Mexico so they could finally leave

Embed from Getty Images

In October, Tyler Perry had a grand opening party for his studio in Atlanta. He’s also planning to use some of the 330-acre space to build a shelter for trafficked girls and boys and battered women. That’s not the only amazing plan that Tyler’s working on. He also recently paid a $14,000 hospital bill for a man in Mexico so that he and his wife could leave the country. TMZ has more:

Tyler Perry just rescued a couple who were essentially trapped in a Mexican hospital, which wouldn’t let them leave until their bill was paid — and the story is WILD!!! Here’s the deal … Atlanta couple Tori Austin and her fiance, Stephen Johnson, were recently enjoying themselves on a cruise … but had to get to a hospital onshore ASAP after Stephen suddenly fell ill and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, diabetes and a kidney infection. They ended up in a Mexican hospital called Centro Medico Americano in Progreso, where he was treated with dialysis and other procedures to alleviate his near-fatal ailments. Fast-forward to this past week, when Tori and Stephen were told they couldn’t leave the hospital until their bill was paid in full — which, at that point, had totaled up to a whopping $14,000. Their families started a GoFundMe page, but it had hardly racked up enough donations to cover them. Enter Tyler … who heard about this and offered to pay it himself. We’ve learned that Tyler tried calling up the hospital and giving them his credit card info to cover the tab entirely — but he was rebuffed, and instead … we’re told he ended up having to wire the money, which should hopefully arrive by Monday.

That’s such a lovely, lovely gesture by Tyler. I don’t even know where to start with this: I know people who have pancreatitis and diabetes, and know that that combination can be excruciating and make daily life difficult. I can’t imagine adding a kidney infection on top of that, being hospitalized in another country, and then being told that you can’t leave until you pay a $14,000 bill. The hospital obviously wants its money, but most people don’t have that just lying around, ready to hand over. I’m glad that GoFundMe exists, but am disgusted that so many people have needed to turn to it to ask for help paying medical bills. Tyler was also going to cover a medical flight, but Stephen should be well enough to fly on a commercial flight this week. I’m glad that he’s OK and will be home with Tori and loved ones for the holidays.

A Mexican vacation has turned into a nightmare for this metro Atlanta couple. They say a hospital won't let them leave. NEXT AT 5:45: @JustinGrayWSB speaks with the couple about the problems they are having to come home: https://t.co/npsvpw9Bw5 pic.twitter.com/4YnjlX2TaW — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 20, 2019

