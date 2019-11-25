Sarah Hyland shares unflattering photo: ‘it’s ok to be insecure about your body’



Note: This post contains a brief mention of suicidal ideation.

We’ve heard some fun stories recently about Sarah Hyland’s engagement to Wells Adams: In September, Sarah visited Ellen’s show and chatted with guest host Dax Shepard about her beautiful Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring. She picked it out, so she got exactly what she wanted. A few days later, Sarah shared a really sweet picture of the two of them and said that she regretted that she didn’t take any pictures on their first date.

Sarah’s had a lot to celebrate lately and it’s great to see her happy! She’s had some not-so-hot days, too. Sarah was born with kidney dysplasia, which occurs when either one or both kidneys don’t form properly in utero. She revealed this in 2017, after people attacked her appearance on Instagram. That same year, she had to undergo a second kidney transplant (with a donation from her brother) after her body began to reject the kidney donated by her father in 2012. In 2018, she shared a photo on National Selfie Day from a hospital bed for undisclosed treatment. Sarah has also shared that she had contemplated suicide before that second transplant.

On Saturday, Sarah shared on Instagram a photo taken by a photographer that she said she “hated,” (that’s above) writing:

To my fellow #invisibleillness warriors. It’s ok to be insecure about your body. Just remember to check in with yourself at least once a day and say thank you. Our bodies have endured unfathomable feats that our minds barely have time to comprehend what has actually happened. With inflammation, excess water gain, and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back. I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it. Love yourself and be patient. We are all stronger than we think we are.

[From Sarah Hyland's Instagram]

I appreciate so much all of the conversations happening around body acceptance, but I also love Sarah’s comment that “it’s ok to be insecure about your body,” too. If I think about it, some days, sure, I’ll try to pay myself a compliment, or banish a negative thought that’s creeping in, but at other times, I just feel like garbage and think I look terrible, and I want to sit with that for a bit. I don’t want to wallow, but I don’t want to dismiss what I’m feeling. I’m glad that Sarah was able to adjust her attitude to celebrate her body, because I think that that’s often a useful exercise. But, it’s also OK to acknowledge that, even if you are actively accepting your body most of the time, that doesn’t mean that you don’t have days where you feel crappy about it. It’s funny, because looking at this picture, I see the areas of skin that I assume Sarah is referring to, but I still think it’s a nice photo!

Yesterday, Sarah’s birthday, her TV mom, Julie Bowen shared the photo again with a large pink heart draw over Sarah’s midsection, and a really sweet note:

Sarah’s fiance, Wells Adams, also wrote her a very sweet message along a photo of them kissing by the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Happy Birthday, Sarah!