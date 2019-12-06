Taylor Swift no longer stresses about her body, being on trend or her coolness

Taylor Swift turns 30 years old in a matter of days. It’s amazing what she’s accomplished before turning 30. It seems like just yesterday we were watching her coordinated girl squad strut down the New York City sidewalks. It feels like just yesterday that the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour was happening. It feels like just yesterday that Taylor would pop into the gym in full makeup and come out a short time later, clearly not having worked out a bit. Time flies. So what does Taylor hope her 30s bring her? Less negativity, especially about her body and her style, I guess.

As she approaches her 30th birthday on Dec. 13, Taylor Swift is bidding adieu to negativity. “There are certain parts of my brain that I don’t visit as often, like stressing out about my body, stressing out about being on trend, stressing out about people thinking I’m cool, stressing out about people thinking really anything about me,” the superstar tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, in which she’s honored as one of four People of the Year. “You have to toss out things that don’t serve you. That’s what I think we all try to do when we’re getting older, and you just hope that you’re getting wiser too!” Going into a new decade of life, the 10-time Grammy winner is feeling “really happy,” she says. “I’ve been told by a lot of people [your 30s] are really fun, and I’m having a really good time approaching them.” She’s also found inspiration in actress Jameela Jamil, an outspoken advocate of body neutrality. “I really love that there are advocates out there in the world being very vocal about the fact that aging is not a slow march to irrelevancy, death and decay,” says Swift. “Whenever I feel stress-y about things, I’ll just read some of Jameela Jamil’s quotes about body image and health and normal body weight.”

I’ll let Taylor in on a little secret about aging: every year that passes, you honestly do give less and less of a sh-t about what people think about you. I was neurotic about “what other people think of me” in my teens and early 20s. Years later, I leave the house in no bra and slippers and IDGAF. In Taylor’s case, though, she still cares. Maybe she’s not as neurotic about keeping up appearances and all of that but she still cares. You can tell by her increasingly bizarre insistence that everyone is lying except her, everyone is a bully except her and no one is a victim except her.

Oh, and here’s Taylor’s Christmas single, “Christmas Tree Farm.” The song is awful. The video is cute, I guess.