Taylor Swift no longer stresses about her body, being on trend or her coolness

Taylor Swift turns 30 years old in a matter of days. It’s amazing what she’s accomplished before turning 30. It seems like just yesterday we were watching her coordinated girl squad strut down the New York City sidewalks. It feels like just yesterday that the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour was happening. It feels like just yesterday that Taylor would pop into the gym in full makeup and come out a short time later, clearly not having worked out a bit. Time flies. So what does Taylor hope her 30s bring her? Less negativity, especially about her body and her style, I guess.
As she approaches her 30th birthday on Dec. 13, Taylor Swift is bidding adieu to negativity.
“There are certain parts of my brain that I don’t visit as often, like stressing out about my body, stressing out about being on trend, stressing out about people thinking I’m cool, stressing out about people thinking really anything about me,” the superstar tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, in which she’s honored as one of four People of the Year. “You have to toss out things that don’t serve you. That’s what I think we all try to do when we’re getting older, and you just hope that you’re getting wiser too!”
Going into a new decade of life, the 10-time Grammy winner is feeling “really happy,” she says. “I’ve been told by a lot of people [your 30s] are really fun, and I’m having a really good time approaching them.”
She’s also found inspiration in actress Jameela Jamil, an outspoken advocate of body neutrality.
“I really love that there are advocates out there in the world being very vocal about the fact that aging is not a slow march to irrelevancy, death and decay,” says Swift. “Whenever I feel stress-y about things, I’ll just read some of Jameela Jamil’s quotes about body image and health and normal body weight.”
I’ll let Taylor in on a little secret about aging: every year that passes, you honestly do give less and less of a sh-t about what people think about you. I was neurotic about “what other people think of me” in my teens and early 20s. Years later, I leave the house in no bra and slippers and IDGAF. In Taylor’s case, though, she still cares. Maybe she’s not as neurotic about keeping up appearances and all of that but she still cares. You can tell by her increasingly bizarre insistence that everyone is lying except her, everyone is a bully except her and no one is a victim except her.
Oh, and here’s Taylor’s Christmas single, “Christmas Tree Farm.” The song is awful. The video is cute, I guess.
Thank you @people, @chiumelo, @danwakeford, and 📸 Miller Mobley 😃 https://t.co/Byai8sFql1 pic.twitter.com/jObmAHcuuS
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2019
Cover & photo courtesy of People Magazine, additional pics courtesy of Backgrid.
“Taylor’s Christmas single, “Christmas Tree Farm.” The song is awful” – I’ve told yesterday Taylor is no rival to Mariah and her Christmas song.
She definitely still cares, but I would agree that she seems to care a lot less. her friendships and her style don’t seem to be has performative, and she’s been with Joe for over 3 years now and there’s barely even any paparazzi photos of them so she’s definitely figured out how to keep her life to herself a lot more. I also turned 30 this year and will agree that I care way less now than I ever did.
The song isn’t absolutely awful, but it’s certainly not going to make an impact in terms of Christmas songs, I think. I wish the tone set in the very beginning of the song had been what was throughout the whole song.
It’s true. I hit 30 and it was almost like someone flipped a magic switch and concerns about my appearance really took the back seat. People saying I don’t wear enough color (like I asked, pfft), “eat a sandwich!”, or “don’t you think you could wear a little lipstick or something?” just doesn’t affect me the same way. I’m no longer seeking outside opinions on trivial matters such as what I look like.
I’ve found I’d rather love myself and look a certain way for my own pleasure, rather than for others. It’s set me free in so many ways.
She seems to have gotten new cheek implants and new veneers- looking very chipmunky!
There’s a meme somewhere about how the older you get, the uglier you are willing to go out in public. I am that meme.
Amen.
I’m 38, and I make decisions now based on what makes me feel beautiful and happy. I care about my appearance, but I will absolutely go out in public no makeup, sweats, etc. (with DDD boobs, no bra is uncomfortable cuz they just bounce everywhere, but I stopped wearing “pretty” bras and just live in Vanishing Back from Soma.) It’s so liberating to stop letting the male gaze and my own insecurities dictate which dresses I can wear because I have “big” legs. Like hell ya they’re big. Better to power me through my days!
There was a time she used to do this “perfect girl” cosplay, and she had the body of a model. In recent years she has gained weight, so I tend to believe her.
When she cares, I think it’s more as a businesswoman rather than as a person like the rest of us. As a businessperson, you do have to care how your brand performs, otherwise what’s the point of running your business?
She has allowed herself to gain weight which in her line of work is unusual for someone who was as slim as her and who still has to wear skimpy clothes, so I do think she probably does care less. Again, when she does show glimpses of caring, I think that’s more as her business persona and as a form of engagement with her fans. There are multiple versions of these famous people and the really private side I don’t think we see…