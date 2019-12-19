Princess Beatrice got her engagement party & Prince Andrew didn’t attend

After all of that drama and hand-wringing over Princess Beatrice’s engagement party, it turns out that everything went down almost entirely the way she originally wanted. She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi invited all of their famous friends to Chiltern Firehouse last night and a good time was had by all. Beatrice’s pervert father was invited, but Andrew ended up skipping the event, and The Sun did a gross story about Poor Andrew and his troubles.

Disgraced Prince Andrew decided to miss his own daughter’s engagement party in “fear of embarrassment or abuse” from celebrity attendees. The Sun can reveal The Duke of York was planning to stay away from the star-studded bash for Princess Beatrice, which was due to be held in London. It was a devastating blow for the embattled royal, who has been forced to step down from his royal duties because of allegations connected to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source close to Andrew revealed: “This is a devastating blow for the Duke and a sign of just how bad things have got. The plan was always for him to attend Beatrice’s engagement party alongside Fergie. But things have just turned far more toxic. He agreed that he didn’t want to overshadow the event, especially seeing lots of celebrities and high profile people will be there and it could have put them in a difficult position. People close to him where also in fear of embarrassment or abuse which would have just been mortifying.”

The bash took place at showbiz hotspot Chiltern Firehouse to celebrate Beatrice’s engagement to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which was announced in September – just one month after Andrew’s peadophile pal Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. Celeb friends such as James Blunt, Pippa Middleton and Dexter Fletcher all attended.

Royal courtiers have been discussing banning Andrew from attending church with the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day over fears his presence will attract sex abuse campaigners. However, it has since been indicated that he will still be present. He attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch on Wednesday with other senior members of the royal family, as well as a staff party at Buckingham Palace on Monday.