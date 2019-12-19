Princess Beatrice got her engagement party & Prince Andrew didn’t attend

After all of that drama and hand-wringing over Princess Beatrice’s engagement party, it turns out that everything went down almost entirely the way she originally wanted. She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi invited all of their famous friends to Chiltern Firehouse last night and a good time was had by all. Beatrice’s pervert father was invited, but Andrew ended up skipping the event, and The Sun did a gross story about Poor Andrew and his troubles.
Disgraced Prince Andrew decided to miss his own daughter’s engagement party in “fear of embarrassment or abuse” from celebrity attendees. The Sun can reveal The Duke of York was planning to stay away from the star-studded bash for Princess Beatrice, which was due to be held in London. It was a devastating blow for the embattled royal, who has been forced to step down from his royal duties because of allegations connected to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
A source close to Andrew revealed: “This is a devastating blow for the Duke and a sign of just how bad things have got. The plan was always for him to attend Beatrice’s engagement party alongside Fergie. But things have just turned far more toxic. He agreed that he didn’t want to overshadow the event, especially seeing lots of celebrities and high profile people will be there and it could have put them in a difficult position. People close to him where also in fear of embarrassment or abuse which would have just been mortifying.”
The bash took place at showbiz hotspot Chiltern Firehouse to celebrate Beatrice’s engagement to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which was announced in September – just one month after Andrew’s peadophile pal Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. Celeb friends such as James Blunt, Pippa Middleton and Dexter Fletcher all attended.
Royal courtiers have been discussing banning Andrew from attending church with the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day over fears his presence will attract sex abuse campaigners. However, it has since been indicated that he will still be present. He attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch on Wednesday with other senior members of the royal family, as well as a staff party at Buckingham Palace on Monday.
So, Andrew doesn’t get to attend a truly private event at the Chiltern Firehouse, but he still gets invited to all of the big royal events, like the staff Christmas party, the royal luncheon and the Sandringham Christmas church walk. Good to know that the Queen has less sense than Princess Beatrice. Anyway, I’m sure it was much less stressful for Bea with Andrew’s absence.
Also: Edo did not go to the Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Apparently, he wasn’t even invited. Fiances are not welcome, according to the Daily Express. Except… then-Meghan Markle was invited to the Christmas lunch in 2017. I wonder…
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m surprised more royals didn’t attend, like Mike and Sara, the Phillipses. Seems over the top to me, considering the situation with Andy. At least Fergie didn’t wear a dress that was 2 sizes too small.
Even Edo doesn’t want to see Andrew more than is strictly necessary, maybe? Good call, anyway
The top picture looks like Bea lost her arms….
I love the T-strap sandals in the first picture. I think Kate wasn’t invited to christmas lucnch until she was married either? Am I right about that?
Kate first attended the BP lunch in 2010, before she and William were married. I think it’s Sandringham Christmas the fiances typically aren’t invited to, Meghan being the obvious exception to that since it was her first Christmas in the UK and she was unable to celebrate with Doria.
Poor Andrew. He is a pariah because he raped a child.
upvote x 100000+
I don’t think he’s out of her league at all. I know a lot of people seem to think that he’s much better looking than she is. But it’s like… he SHOULD be super good looking in theory – but there’s just something a bit ‘off’ there. I’m not saying he’s an ugly man or anything, but personally I just don’t think he’s somehow slumming it with Bea.
I will always love that copper skirt outfit. She looks her age and modern in that – and it’s pretty flattering. I wish she’d dress like that more often.
Why does it always say he “stepped down due to his connection with Epstein”?! The scandal is not that he had a relationship with Epstein (lots of people did), but that he used Epstein to traffic and rape a teenage girl. Can we switch it to “he stepped down due to rape & human trafficking allegations against him”?!
(Comment not directed at this site, but media in general & especially the British tabloids)
Okay so whats interesting to me about that is that he didn’t attend due to the other people present. He was “afraid” of putting them in an awkward position or whatever – so it sounds like someone IS telling him that he’s not welcome, and that people who don’t have to be around him, don’t want to be around him, especially celebrities. Someone like Ed Sheeran does not want his picture with Andrew at this point (I use Ed bc I know he is friends with the York princesses.)
Andrew wouldn’t be allowed at a junk-yard chicken fight the way things are right now. And rightly so. I hope more allegations come out about him in the new year – he needs to never show his ugly face in public again, same with his disgusting ex-wife.
I love it! It really shows how little the “expert” royal reporters know about any of the RF. For the last week or so we’ve heard “reports” that Bea wasn’t having her engagement party at the Chiltern Fire House but instead at a private residence because of Andrew’s presence but here she is at the Chiltern and Andrew is nowhere to been seen. How anyone can believe the dribble the RR’s put out is beyond me.
I have to wonder how the staff at BP felt having Andrew at their Christmas party? I think the Queen put her staff in a very uncomfortable position having Andrew there, I mean they couldn’t very well ignore the son of their boss but I have to think that more than a few of them were not happy with his presence.