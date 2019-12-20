Which 2020 movie excites you more, ‘Tenet’ or ‘The Woman in the Window’?

Emma Watson at the world premiere of Little Women at the Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2019 in New York city.

I remember hearing about The Woman In the Window, but I can’t remember if I heard about the book (by A.J. Finn) or the film adaptation. The film comes out next year, and many people believe that THIS will finally be the role that earns Amy Adams a well-deserved Oscar. Sidenote: I’ll scream if Scarlett “Japanese Tree” Johansson wins an Oscar before Amy Adams. But I bet that’s what will happen. The Woman in the Window feels like a modernized version of Rear Window, instead of a physically invalid Jimmy Stewart, we have an agoraphobic woman played by Amy. She makes one friend – played by Julianne Moore – and immediately sh-t goes straight to hell. The trailer was released on Thursday and it looks SO GOOD. It also stars Gary Oldman (blah), Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Wyatt Russell (son of Goldie & Kurt). Oh, and an as-yet-uncredited cameo by Jennifer Jason Leigh. (Hey, JJL, girl we’ve been talking about you!) Here’s the trailer:

I’m here for it. I hope that one year from now, we’re talking about the inevitability of Amy Adams winning everything. I won’t even be contrarian about it!

Meanwhile, another big trailer dropped on Thursday too. Here’s the trailer for Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. I went into this without knowing anything, and it’s really, really cool if you do it that way.

Yes, that’s John David Washington, son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington. He looks so much like his mother! That’s amazing to me. And while you can see some of Denzel in him (especially in certain angles and with some of his line readings), I love that “Denzel’s actor son” really doesn’t read that way on-screen. Plus, he’s genuinely a really talented actor – he was great in BlacKkKlansman. Well deserving of the lead role in a Christopher Nolan film!! And look who joined him – Bobby Sparkles, Michael Caine, Kenneth Brannagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Himesh Patel. Anyway, I have no clue what any of this is about, but it looks cool AF and I’m down for a JDW-Bobby Sparkles partnership.

Rami Malek, Robert Pattinson, John David...

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

11 Responses to “Which 2020 movie excites you more, ‘Tenet’ or ‘The Woman in the Window’?”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:12 am

    Being a daughter that looked EXACTLY like her Father until I turned damn near 40…I am here for ANY CHILD looking like their Mama…because damn near EVERY child I know…did NOT!

    I am so EXCITED for BOTH of these movies….2020 is looking so GOOD…cinema wise at least!

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      December 20, 2019 at 7:19 am

      It really blows me away that JDW is ALL Pauletta! John David doesn’t even sound like Denzel, much less look like him.

      Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      December 20, 2019 at 7:20 am

      This is so funny. I love when people obviously look like one of their parents, particularly the opposite sex parent from them. My brother and I look exactly like our mother; so much so that people have commented on it for decades. However, I only just realized, a few years ago, how much like her father she looks. Genetics are such a trip.

      Reply
    • Skyblue says:
      December 20, 2019 at 7:29 am

      My youngest brother looks exactly like my dad. So much so that he initially thought, “what was I wearing?” after looking at an old photo of my dad and sister taken during the 80’s.

      Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Jennifer Jason Leigh’s name is on that poster.

    Reply
  3. Bananas says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Scarlett “Japanese Tree” Johansson, hahahahahahahaha.

    Can’t watch the trailer right now bc it’s midnight in Australia and the mere mention of ‘an agoraphobic woman makes a one friend, then shit goes straight to hell’ is completely nightmare inducing, eeep.

    Anytime they put two stunning redheads in a film together, I know it’s gonna get hella psycho messy.

    Reply
  4. Sunnydaze says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:08 am

    The Amy Adams movie sounds a bit like Columbus Circle that started Selma Blair. SO GOOD.

    Reply
  5. Jess says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I don’t care about either movie and the author of the book that Amy’s movie is based on sounds so awful (I think there was a huge piece in the New Yorker about him being a horrible con artist) that I’m sorta rooting against the movie, even though AA definitely deserves an Oscar!

    Reply

