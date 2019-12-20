Which 2020 movie excites you more, ‘Tenet’ or ‘The Woman in the Window’?

I remember hearing about The Woman In the Window, but I can’t remember if I heard about the book (by A.J. Finn) or the film adaptation. The film comes out next year, and many people believe that THIS will finally be the role that earns Amy Adams a well-deserved Oscar. Sidenote: I’ll scream if Scarlett “Japanese Tree” Johansson wins an Oscar before Amy Adams. But I bet that’s what will happen. The Woman in the Window feels like a modernized version of Rear Window, instead of a physically invalid Jimmy Stewart, we have an agoraphobic woman played by Amy. She makes one friend – played by Julianne Moore – and immediately sh-t goes straight to hell. The trailer was released on Thursday and it looks SO GOOD. It also stars Gary Oldman (blah), Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Wyatt Russell (son of Goldie & Kurt). Oh, and an as-yet-uncredited cameo by Jennifer Jason Leigh. (Hey, JJL, girl we’ve been talking about you!) Here’s the trailer:

I’m here for it. I hope that one year from now, we’re talking about the inevitability of Amy Adams winning everything. I won’t even be contrarian about it!

Meanwhile, another big trailer dropped on Thursday too. Here’s the trailer for Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. I went into this without knowing anything, and it’s really, really cool if you do it that way.

Yes, that’s John David Washington, son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington. He looks so much like his mother! That’s amazing to me. And while you can see some of Denzel in him (especially in certain angles and with some of his line readings), I love that “Denzel’s actor son” really doesn’t read that way on-screen. Plus, he’s genuinely a really talented actor – he was great in BlacKkKlansman. Well deserving of the lead role in a Christopher Nolan film!! And look who joined him – Bobby Sparkles, Michael Caine, Kenneth Brannagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Himesh Patel. Anyway, I have no clue what any of this is about, but it looks cool AF and I’m down for a JDW-Bobby Sparkles partnership.