Channing Tatum & Jessie J broke up after a year, they’re ‘still good friends’

When Channing Tatum and Jessie J first got together last year, I thought they were sort of an odd couple. But as I got used to them together, it made more sense. In some ways, Jessie even reminds me a bit of Jenna Dewan (brunettes with similar faces, great dancers), so it even felt like Channing just has a “type” and that was sort of cute. But this relationship with Jessie was his first major one since his split with Jenna, and I’m not sure he was ready for anything super-serious. And now Channing and Jessie are over.
Channing Tatum is back on the market. The Magic Mike star and Jessie J have called it quits, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.
“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” one source reveals. “They are still really close and still good friends.”
Us Weekly broke the story, but People Magazine’s sources had more information:
Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split, PEOPLE confirms. The couple called it quits just over a year after they were first linked together in October 2018. Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing.
“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.
Another source echoes the Tatum and Jessie’s friendly split, with distance and different priorities coming in between them.
“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source says. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”
The relationship happened when Channing had been spending a lot of time in England, filming various movies. But that’s the actor’s life – some years, you’ll spend so many months in one location, and then the next year, you’re back in LA. I bet that was the main thing, and they couldn’t keep a long distance thing going, or they just didn’t want to keep it going. Oh well. It will be interesting to see who Channing dates next. I feel like Channing will “pull a Pratt” and go for a woman who just wants to be a “wife and mother” and doesn’t have a competing career. Who will be Channing’s Katherine Schwarzenegger?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Jessie lives in LA though. She moved to the US in 2014. So it wasnt a long distance relationship. But she is and was touring a lot and Channing has been working as well. Couple that with the fact that yeah after a divorce he may not have wanted anything super serious I think those are the likely causes of the split.
I honestly cannot understand finding him the tiniest bit attractive in any way. That’s all I got.
I agree – I can sort of see why other people think he’s good looking, but he has no spark or charisma for me. He’s just a really fit normal looking dude.
He is really good dancer
… They were together?
That’s funny. I feel like these two were everywhere at the start of the decade and now I have no idea what projects they’ve done in the last 2 years.
Well Jessie released her best album to date in those last two years, went on two world tours and competed in the International singing competition “Singer” which pits professional singers against each other in a world wide competition. She won.
I have never understood his appeal.
He’s apparently on Raya and very active over the last few weeks.
Yeah doubt Channing was looking for anything super serious after his divorce and that coupled with their careers and they had a nice run but things ran their natural course.
does no one else feel like he’s gonna end up dating a man at some point?