Channing Tatum & Jessie J broke up after a year, they’re ‘still good friends’

Jessie J and Channing Tatum seen holding hands while out for lunch in London

When Channing Tatum and Jessie J first got together last year, I thought they were sort of an odd couple. But as I got used to them together, it made more sense. In some ways, Jessie even reminds me a bit of Jenna Dewan (brunettes with similar faces, great dancers), so it even felt like Channing just has a “type” and that was sort of cute. But this relationship with Jessie was his first major one since his split with Jenna, and I’m not sure he was ready for anything super-serious. And now Channing and Jessie are over.

Channing Tatum is back on the market. The Magic Mike star and Jessie J have called it quits, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” one source reveals. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

[From Us Weekly]

Us Weekly broke the story, but People Magazine’s sources had more information:

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split, PEOPLE confirms. The couple called it quits just over a year after they were first linked together in October 2018. Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing.

“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.

Another source echoes the Tatum and Jessie’s friendly split, with distance and different priorities coming in between them.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source says. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

[From People]

The relationship happened when Channing had been spending a lot of time in England, filming various movies. But that’s the actor’s life – some years, you’ll spend so many months in one location, and then the next year, you’re back in LA. I bet that was the main thing, and they couldn’t keep a long distance thing going, or they just didn’t want to keep it going. Oh well. It will be interesting to see who Channing dates next. I feel like Channing will “pull a Pratt” and go for a woman who just wants to be a “wife and mother” and doesn’t have a competing career. Who will be Channing’s Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Jessie J and Channing Tatum arrive to the airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Channing Tatum & Jessie J broke up after a year, they’re ‘still good friends’”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Jessie lives in LA though. She moved to the US in 2014. So it wasnt a long distance relationship. But she is and was touring a lot and Channing has been working as well. Couple that with the fact that yeah after a divorce he may not have wanted anything super serious I think those are the likely causes of the split.

    Reply
  2. Lindy says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I honestly cannot understand finding him the tiniest bit attractive in any way. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  3. Cindy says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:34 am

    … They were together?

    That’s funny. I feel like these two were everywhere at the start of the decade and now I have no idea what projects they’ve done in the last 2 years.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      December 20, 2019 at 9:37 am

      Well Jessie released her best album to date in those last two years, went on two world tours and competed in the International singing competition “Singer” which pits professional singers against each other in a world wide competition. She won.

      Reply
  4. Deanne says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    I have never understood his appeal.

    Reply
  5. Rando says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:52 am

    He’s apparently on Raya and very active over the last few weeks.

    Reply
  6. Lisa says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Yeah doubt Channing was looking for anything super serious after his divorce and that coupled with their careers and they had a nice run but things ran their natural course.

    Reply
  7. elttil says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:59 am

    does no one else feel like he’s gonna end up dating a man at some point?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment