Will Duchess Kate & Prince William go to Mustique for her birthday?

There were some exclusive ($$) photos of Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton just after Christmas. It appeared as though Carole – and Michael too, maybe? – spent Christmas in St. Barts with Pippa and Pippa’s terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews. The Matthews family owns the Eden Rock in St. Barts, and so that’s where Pippa spent Christmas. I was surprised to see Carole there too – for so many years, it felt like Carole and Michael’s Christmas plans revolved around Prince William and Kate, either at Anmer Hall or Bucklebury. After the Christmas holiday, usually there were Middleton family vacations too, and Kate and William were always invited. But it appears as if Carole wasn’t in the mood for an English Christmas this year, or perhaps she wanted to spend more time with her youngest grandchild, baby Arthur. Perhaps that’s why Kate looked so tired on Christmas Day – Carole and Michael weren’t at Anmer Hall as her back-up and she had to organize everything on her own (with the help of a dozen household and office staffers, but you know, ALONE!).
Does anyone else think that Carole’s Christmas location was very interesting? I do. I also find it interesting that the Daily Mail is writing glowing articles about Carole’s “svelte” bikini body. Just something to keep your eye on. Anyway, now that we solved the mystery of why Kate looked so tired, we now get to play the annual game of Where Will the Cambridges Go On Their Post-Christmas Vacation? Despite the hype around all of the big Christmas announcements they would make this year, it seems like all they really had was an extra photo of the kids and some old photos of Kate doing some event several months ago. Big announcement! Keen! The reality is that William and Kate probably already slipped away on vacation. Before Christmas, the rumor was that they would go on a ski holiday. But now the rumor is Mustique?
With Christmas behind them and a new year on the horizon, Prince William is already planning a luxe vacation to celebrate wife Kate Middleton’s Jan. 9 birthday. Life & Style reports the Duke of Cambridge, 37, is planning a mini-getaway for Middleton’s 38th birthday, with plans to bring along kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Now, William wants to whisk their family away from it all on a no-expenses-spared trip to Mustique as a surprise for Kate. A big surprise!” The source continued, “They’ll stay in a $15 million, seven-bedroom mansion with an infinity pool, private chef, screening room, gym and tennis court. William wants to ensure they get quality alone time as a couple, so he’s organizing spa treatments, a diving trip and surfing lessons for two.”
Apparently, there’s plenty for the children to do as well.
“George and Charlotte love Mustique — building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, snorkeling and going on nature tours are just a few of their favorite activities,” the source shared. “And now that Louis is a bit older, he can get involved, too.”
The original source for this was Life & Style, so it’s probably not true, although it feels more true than the ski holiday story. Generally – and this isn’t the rule – the royals go on ski holidays in the spring, and post-Christmas is their “beach vacation.” It would not surprise me at all if they were planning to go to Mustique at some point in the next month, or perhaps they’re already there. Also: I doubt William cares enough to make some huge, exciting travel plans.
