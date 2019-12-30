The guy in the Peloton commercial gave his girlfriend a Peloton for Christmas

People have been talking about the terrible Peloton commercial that went viral because of how awful it was. A husband gifted his wife a $2,000 exercise bike for Christmas, and then she spent the next year recording videos of her workouts for him. People were also upset because they wondered what the husband’s motives were for getting his slender wife the bike in the first place. Slender doesn’t automatically equal fit and healthy, of course, just as the reverse doesn’t automatically indicate that someone unfit and unhealthy, but people read the character that way, which added one more layer to the whole mess.
The actress who played the wife, Monica Ruiz, was recruited for a commercial for Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin that the company put together to capitalize on the Peloton backlash. The commercial takes place in the same universe as the Peloton commercial: The wife has left her husband. She sits with two friends at a bar where they toast to “new beginnings,” and one of her friends tells her that she’s “safe.” Meanwhile, Sean Hunter, the actor who played the husband in the commercial (whose Instagram handle is “pelotonhusband”) has spoken out about the problematic commercial and having to deal with people conflating him with the man he played. But, he seems to be doing OK, now. He recently shared a picture of himself, his girlfriend, and a gift he got her for Christmas, which was, what else? a Peloton bike. That post is above.
Hunter also seems to have changed his tune on the response to the ad, telling People: “I’ve been sent a few negative messages on Instagram, but the majority has been positive.” He also said that while Monica has been quieter about the ad, he’s happy to share his story and thinks “it’s important to discuss these issues and address the reasons why people feel this way.“ For her part, Ruiz seems to have blamed herself. She told Hoda on Today, “It was my fault! My eyebrows looked worried”, and added that she’s “fine.”
I was annoyed by Peloton’s commercial last year, so I was not surprised when this one came out. I can understand Hunter’s initial annoyance if people were, in fact, being jerks to him, because a job is a job. He just wasn’t planning on the tone of the exposure, and being treated as his character. But, he whined about it, further blurring the lines between reality and fiction. Then he realized he needed to not keep biting the hand that was feeding him, and backtracked and said what he initially should have, which is that the issues that people were raising were important and worthy of discussion. All I can say is that I hope his girlfriend asked for the bike. Also, did Peloton give it to him for free?
Yes, peloton gave him the bike for free. It’s more advertising and PR for them.
That was my first thought, he got it for free. In which case, then gifting it to her is a cop out. He should have to suffer the stores and spend money like the rest of us!
Oh I’m sure he gave her a real gift. No way she wasn’t in on the PR stunt.
I asked for workout clothes and a new exercise mat for Christmas. I started working out on my own regularly this fall, so it was things I wanted. My husband is a lifelong athlete and enjoyed working out. If we had the money for a peloton bike I would be thrilled!!
His girlfriend is very pretty. Peloton is trying to sell a lifestyle. You’re a go getter city dweller who isn’t like everyone else, you have a Peloton. The commercial didn’t bother me. I actually kinda thought they sounded neat. But I didn’t use my at home treadmill so I doubt I’d use an at home bike. My problem is motivation
I am sure the bike was free. If peloton is really smart, she will record herself exercising on the bike for the next year and she should come out with an ad @ Christmas next year talking about her journey.
I think you are right. And, If she didn’t want a request the bike, then hopefully the “journey” she records is the path out of this relationship. Imagine the gall of gifting someone a freebie they don’t want along with an expectation that they will record their workouts and their “journey” for the next year.
People took this commercial so personal. I didn’t have issues with it. My mom and aunt always wanted a stationary bike or treadmill so if I gave them something like this they would be happy.
Um, So remember all my talk about spin bikes and exercise bikes? Well my husband got me a echelon for Christmas (same idea as a peloton). He said he ordered it and the next day the peloton commercial came out and he was so nervous about my reaction lol. But, I freaking love it. (I already had a basic exercise bike that I used a lot). The echelon has more bike models and can be cheaper than the peloton depending on what model you get.
Anyway, this guy totally got the peloton for free.
They’re such a good looking couple.
I still have mixed feelings about the whole thing to begin with. I personally would be stoked if my husband bought me a Peloton because I am currently trying to make working out a permanent, everyday thing rather than just something I do when I want to shed a few pounds, and I am trying to challenge myself. I know many people who run races, marathons, do those Ironman challenges, do crossfit, and view exercise as a challenge to be conquered, very often together with their spouse or partner. I think that’s why a lot of people didn’t get the initial commercial to begin with. Giving your wife a peloton doesn’t automatically equal here, use this because your butt is getting huge. Many couples thrive on working out both together and individually and actually find it fun. Just my take.