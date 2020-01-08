Kim Cattrall on your 60s: ‘You’re starting to lose friends and family members’

Embed from Getty Images
Kim Cattrall was open and honest about turning down Sex and The City 3, but her hand was forced after Sarah Jessica Parker used “sources” to shade her in the press. She’s bada- and I admire how she handled that. Kim knew it was time to ditch that sh-tty franchise and she’s now starring in a Fox series called Filthy Rich, where she plays the widow of a billionaire who started a christian television network. I just saw the trailer and it looks good! There was a couple of lines that made me go “damn!” and Kim looks perfect for this role. It premiered earlier this week and I look forward to checking it out. A lot of outlets are running with these quotes from Kim about her role, which were given at the TCA upfronts yesterday. She said that there are issues she’s facing as an older woman that she likes to see represented on screen.
Kim Cattrall‘s TV comeback continues!
The 63-year-old actress will appear in and produce the new Fox series Filthy Rich, which is also her first project for network TV, she said Tuesday.
“After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television,” Cattrall said, speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
“It wasn’t until I saw Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back to television,” she explained, referencing the comedy that ran from 2014 to 2016. “I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life…”
“I’ve never been on network television,” she said. “Coming back to television has changed so much just since I did Sex and the City. I mean we don’t cut any more, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can’t kind of warm up to a close up. You have to be right on your game all the time.”
In her newest role as Margaret on Filthy Rich, Cattrall said she’s “exploring mortality.”
“She’s in her 60s like I am. You’re starting to lose your family members; you’re starting to lose friends,” Cattrall said. “It does bring to question, what now and how much longer? I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them.”
I haven’t seen her other series which she referenced, Sensitive Skin. It’s a Canadian show and just the second season is on Netflix. I would like to start at the beginning, but that’s better than nothing. As for her thoughts on menopause, mortality, and losing friends, I’m just starting to get into that chapter of my life and have seen my mom go through it. It seems sad, frankly, but you can embrace life, do your favorite things and spend time with people you love. There’s something bittersweet about aging in that you’re really living too.
I gotta be honest…the antics of those two regarding SITC kinda spoiled the show for me…which had been a guilty pleasure for years…and I put the blame on them both…and now I kinda don’t want to see neither of them for a minute either….
I liked it when it started, but it became very focused on Carrie in the last seasons in a deliberate, unrelated-to-storylines way. Everything got… weird.
There was an episode with drag queens who yelled outside of Samantha’s apartment keeping her awake throughout. She’d yell at them out of her condo window. The episode ended with Samantha making peace with them and she invites them to a BBQ on the roof of her building. Music starts playing and the drag queens start dancing, and the person they surround and sort of celebrate is Carrie, but it was Samantha’s story line. It was unnatural to the storyline and seemed wrong, like SJP was inserting herself into story lines and focus because she became a producer. It was insecure, dumb, and it started to happen a lot in the storylines. That’s when I stopped watching. That occurred WAY BEFORE the BS got out about SJP and KC having issues. The issues blew out while they were trying to make the second movie.
Well she should count herself lucky if she didn’t start to lose friends and family members until her 60′s.
Even though she says “starting to”, I understood it as losing family and friends starts becoming more common or frequent than when she was younger?
Yeah but that depends on circumstance more than age I think. But I get what you mean.
I lost everyone in my 30s. EVERYONE. Six funerals. And I lost two besties in my 40s. I never want to go to a funeral again. And I’ve instructed the kids to never waste money at funeral homes… they’re despicable scammers. Donate me. Burn me. If there has to be a gathering, pick a fun place, eat, drink, laugh, hug and go home.
So 60s should be a breeze with a, ‘been there, done that,’ mentality. Life is a horror flick with some fun, love and memorable moments sprinkled on top. And the horror doesn’t wait until we’re in our 60s.
I’m so sorry for all your loses. Funeral homes are the BIGGEST scammers. They take advantage of you during your most vulnerable time. The prices they charge are insane. It’s a business that will literally never go out of business.
Mabs, I’m sorry for what you had to see so young. I went to a ton of funerals as a child, but it was for elderly relative I barely knew.
I want to be balled up with a tree on top of me or cremated. No embalming. No funeral home. I have to get on that so that my kid doesn’t have to deal with it. If the living want to go talk about me in a room with food, I want to leave my kid a little money to do that if at all.
She looks really great in her 60’s. She’s always been gorgeous. For SexInCity Kim camped the Samantha role up, It will be interesting to see another side of her. I would love a show that deals with issues aging brings, serious health issues, losing some of your looks, how are you able to retire, and so on. Aging gracefully is not something we get to see as the media thinks Real Housewives and Khris Jenner represents 60 year old’s and that’s crazy. Will watch this.