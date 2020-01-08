Kim Cattrall on your 60s: ‘You’re starting to lose friends and family members’

Embed from Getty Images

Kim Cattrall was open and honest about turning down Sex and The City 3, but her hand was forced after Sarah Jessica Parker used “sources” to shade her in the press. She’s bada- and I admire how she handled that. Kim knew it was time to ditch that sh-tty franchise and she’s now starring in a Fox series called Filthy Rich, where she plays the widow of a billionaire who started a christian television network. I just saw the trailer and it looks good! There was a couple of lines that made me go “damn!” and Kim looks perfect for this role. It premiered earlier this week and I look forward to checking it out. A lot of outlets are running with these quotes from Kim about her role, which were given at the TCA upfronts yesterday. She said that there are issues she’s facing as an older woman that she likes to see represented on screen.

Kim Cattrall‘s TV comeback continues! The 63-year-old actress will appear in and produce the new Fox series Filthy Rich, which is also her first project for network TV, she said Tuesday. “After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television,” Cattrall said, speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “It wasn’t until I saw Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back to television,” she explained, referencing the comedy that ran from 2014 to 2016. “I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life…” “I’ve never been on network television,” she said. “Coming back to television has changed so much just since I did Sex and the City. I mean we don’t cut any more, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can’t kind of warm up to a close up. You have to be right on your game all the time.” In her newest role as Margaret on Filthy Rich, Cattrall said she’s “exploring mortality.” “She’s in her 60s like I am. You’re starting to lose your family members; you’re starting to lose friends,” Cattrall said. “It does bring to question, what now and how much longer? I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them.”

[From People]

I haven’t seen her other series which she referenced, Sensitive Skin. It’s a Canadian show and just the second season is on Netflix. I would like to start at the beginning, but that’s better than nothing. As for her thoughts on menopause, mortality, and losing friends, I’m just starting to get into that chapter of my life and have seen my mom go through it. It seems sad, frankly, but you can embrace life, do your favorite things and spend time with people you love. There’s something bittersweet about aging in that you’re really living too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images