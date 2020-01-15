Amy Schumer asks fans for advice on IVF: ‘I’m feeling really run down and emotional’

Amy Schumer is in the process of harvesting her eggs in an attempt to give her son, Gene, a sibling. This story surprised me. There is no judgement in my surprise at all, I just had no idea that Amy was trying to get pregnant or having trouble doing so (if this is the case). Gene is about eight months old. Amy got pregnant with Gene within months of her wedding to Chris Fischer and never mentioned IVF in that discussion. We do know that Amy had a difficult pregnancy, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. We also know that Amy has been very happy to return to work recently, although she still misses Gene, of course. But recently, Amy invited her followers to join her in her IVF journey and it seems like the impetus was because Amy really needed some support. Five days ago, Amy posted this (borderline NSFW) photo to her Instagram showing her bruises after her first week of IVF treatment with this caption:

I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️

I’m sure Amy is emotionally wrought, and she really did want to reach out for herself. But as we are seeing more and more from Amy, she’s also reaching out to connect with fans on a very personal level about the struggles and challenges most of us face. Many people thought she overshared how bad she had it during her pregnancy, but I thought what she was doing was great. Not that I could watch it but remember that for centuries, it was socially unacceptable for a pregnant woman to be seen in public. Pregnancy complications have left countless moms-to-be isolated and instructed to just suck it up. Sometimes, when you’re suffering, the best medicine is to know you are not alone. Fortunately, social media showed its best side here and many of Amy’s fans cheered her on with advice and support. Two days after posting about IVF, Amy posted another shot of herself in a doctor’s office, thanking everyone for their comments and sharing some key advice:

Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾

Monday, Amy posted two short videos and an Instagram story of herself during the egg harvesting procedure. Not the actual procedure, but her in a hospital bed, under the influence of something. Chris, who is filming, is heard off camera laughing and chatting with her. It’s cute. Obviously, Amy approved as she was the one who posted them. I am extremely fortunate to not have had fertility issues but knowing some who did, I saw how hard it was on both parents. I know how much it helped to lean on others who shared a similar experience and that’s what Amy is doing. – both for her fans and herself. Good for her. I can always choose not to click on a post of Amy vomiting or sitting on a toilet, but I don’t discourage her from posting them. Because after being forced to gestate out of the public eye because other people couldn’t handle it, it’s nice to remove some of those stigmas. Babies may be a blessing, but pregnancy and birth are messy and emotional. And if we can’t drink during it, we should at least be able to talk about it.

