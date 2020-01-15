Brad Pitt is Brioni’s new brand ambassador, but does he look subtly tweaked?

When did you first notice Brad Pitt’s very subtle and good-quality face work? I remember people talking about it months before the 2016 plane incident, actually. I’m looking through our archives, and people thought he looked subtly different in late 2015/early 2016. Then after Angelina Jolie left him, Brad had not been seen in a while, and then he started making some appearances and he looked very “fresh.” But as I said, it was barely noticeable, which is the sign of good plastic surgery, in my opinion. Brad looked like himself, only a touch younger, a touch “tighter” and… basically, like he’d gotten some good sleep.

Skip ahead to this year’s Golden Globes, and I guess I hadn’t seen him in motion in a while, because I feel like he got some new work for the awards season. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his face moved and he emoted and all of that. But at the Globes… everything was tighter, fresher, shinier. I bring all of this up because I want to know when these Brioni photos were taken! Brad Pitt is now the brand ambassador for Brioni, and they did a really great photoshoot with him.

Brioni introduces its Spring/Summer 2020 ‘Tailoring Legends’ advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Brad Pitt. Lensed in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson, Pitt is portrayed in black and white images, capturing his laidback and effortless appeal.

The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and eveningwear from the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

[From Brioni]

Brad used to be a Tom Ford guy – Ford was his go-to suit-and-tux provider throughout the marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. But I guess Brioni offered him more money. It’s kind of great, in a way, that men are now cashing in on their awards seasons too. Announcing a brand-ambassadorship during the Oscar season is such an “actress” thing. Well, I hope Brad IS getting paid. He and Angelina still haven’t worked out the financial aspect of their divorce, you know. But no one is talking about that as Brad picks up all of these awards for OUATIH. Just like no one is talking about Brad’s now-noticeable face work. Ah, to be a white dude in Hollywood, huh.

Photos courtesy of Mikael Jansson for Brioni.

14 Responses to “Brad Pitt is Brioni’s new brand ambassador, but does he look subtly tweaked?”

  1. Birdix says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:22 am

    A woman in Hollywood would not be allowed those forehead wrinkles though.

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Not so subtly tweaked, I’d say

    Reply
  3. OKsauce says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:25 am

    It’s very good surgery though. I am sure his doc is the best in the business. Maybe it’s the same one Tom Cruise uses.

    Reply
  4. Mrs. Peel says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:26 am

    He looks amazing – perhaps due to some tweaking, but likely because he quit drinking.

    Reply
  5. Lona says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:32 am

    He looks great

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:34 am

    He really does look fantastic. I honestly can’t tell if he had any work done? But I’m not always the best at picking up on that.

    Reply
  7. Sierra says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Tom Ford still dresses Angelina occasionally so he must have chosen Angie in the divorce haha.

    I actually don’t think Brad had anything done, it’s more like he has gotten rid of the alcohol face and now looks better.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Quitting drinking probably did wonder for his skin. Another thing he should thank Jolie for but probably never will.

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:35 am

    If he’s had work done, what is it? He looks like Brad Pitt. I can’t see the tweaking. Now Bradley Cooper on the other hand…

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:37 am

    He resembles a less lean Ethan Hawke now, at least head on.

    Reply
  11. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:38 am

    I don’t know…he looks the same to me. Perhaps a bit airbrushed but other than that? Nope.
    I think a LOT of what we are seeing is Brad without the effects of alcoholism.

    Reply
  12. MellyMel says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    He looks really good!

    Reply

