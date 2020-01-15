E!: Kaia Gerber hasn’t had much contact with Pete Davidson recently

As we discussed previously, it looks like Kaia Gerber hasn’t spent much time with Pete Davidson since his breakdown around Christmas. Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were on hand in New York to act as buffers when Pete was apparently in very bad shape. Considering Kaia and Pete only “officially” started dating as soon as she turned 18, this whole affair just read as too much, too soon for Kaia. I credited Cindy and Rande for playing it smart and basically just keeping Kaia close at hand for the past three weeks or so. Now it’s looking like everything probably worked out for the best: Pete is apparently seeking treatment, and he and Kaia have majorly cooled off.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are at a crossroads in their relationship. With the New Year in full swing, it appears the Saturday Night Live star is making his mental health a priority in 2020. A source tells E! News Pete is “taking a break to work on his mental health,” which means his relationship with the model is moving to the back-burner. According to the insider, “It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer.” This is his second time seeking treatment, his first being in 2016.

News of his decision to seek help comes after his girlfriend’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber intervened in their relationship. Around the holidays, the famous celebs were spotted in an intense conversation outside of their daughter’s New York City apartment, which Pete was later spotted leaving. At the time, a source explained to E! News Cindy and Rande were trying to “guide [Kaia] and to help Pete through a difficult time.”

Days after their tense discussion was shared with the world, Pete went on SNL to reveal he was “going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.” Despite Pete’s jovial nature, viewers understood this to mean he was going to enter rehab, as he’s an open-book when it comes to his mental health. Since then, Kaia, Cindy and Rande have returned to Los Angeles, with no further sightings of Kaia and Pete. It’s unclear what role, if any, they played in Pete’s choice to prioritize his well-being, but now that he’s getting the help he needs, the entire family seems to be taking a step back from the situation, including Kaia.

A second source reveals Pete is in “a program,” which has made it so he and Kaia “haven’t had a lot of contact.” Moreover, the same insider says Kaia “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” especially since she “wasn’t comfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it…What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her… She cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” the insider explains. “But their future is very much up in the air.”

A third source says Pete “understands” how Kaia feels and “knows he needs to focus on his mental health.” Whether they call it quits or not, the third insider says there’s “no bad blood between the two.”