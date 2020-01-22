Celine Dion opens up about her mom passing, she was by her bedside

Embed from Getty Images

January is likely always going to be a tough month for Celine Dion. Her husband, Rene, passed away in January of 2016, and her brother Daniel died two days later (on what would have been Rene’s 74th birthday). Celine’s mother, Therese, passed away on Thursday, the anniversary of Daniel’s death. That night, Celine was back on tour in Miami, Florida, and paying tribute to her mom:

“I’m pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning,” Celine told the crowd, according to footage from the concert obtained by TMZ. “But I’m doing okay.” “My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn’t be with us long,” Celine continued. “Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.” “We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes,” Celine said of the emotional night. “We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before [she passed].” The 51-year-old Canadian singer shared a sweet tribute to her mom on Instagram on Friday, confirming that her tour would continue after her mother’s reported death on Thursday.

[From People]

I know that Celine was very close to her mother. Celine, her mother, and her brother Jacques wrote Celine’s first song (when Celine was 12). That Today link has an Instagram post from Celine celebrating her mother’s 91st birthday. It includes a sweet photo of them singing a song together. I really want to know what they sang!

In light of that, the clip of Celine singing “Over the Rainbow” is incredibly bittersweet. I’m glad that she was able to get to be with her mother before she passed, especially given that Celine is on tour and has an unforgiving schedule. Not that she couldn’t cancel a show, but it’s not necessarily easy to pick up between shows and hop on a plane and get to someone’s bedside quickly. Even if death is expected, it’s still painful, and I hope that getting to be with her mom and her siblings brought Celine some peace. I suppose that touring is therapeutic for Celine and a good distraction, so I just hope that she feels that she has the energy for it and is taking care of herself.

