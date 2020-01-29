The ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot announces new cast members

Embed from Getty Images

In September we learned that a Saved by the Bell revival starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley is coming to Peacock, NBC’s to-be-launched streaming service. Zack Morris is the governor of California (of course) and he closes several high schools in low-income areas of the state. People get upset about this, and Zack suggests sending the students to other schools, including his alma mater, Bayside. In October, Tiffani Thiessen said that both she and Mark-Paul Gosselaar had no idea about the reboot and weren’t planning on participating.

That hiccup aside, Entertainment Weekly has casting updates about some of the students in the show, including the children of both Jessie Spano and Zack Morris:

The Saved by the Bell reboot at NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock has a whole new generation of kids headed to Bayside High — two with very famous last names. Mitchell Hoog… has joined the cast in the role of Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, and privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Belmont Cameli… will bring to life Jamie Spano, captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie Spano’s (Elizabeth Berkley) sensitive man-child son.

And, despite what Tiffani said in October, it looks like Mark-Paul will be returning to Bayside, and she might be back, too:

Mario Lopez and Berkley are both set to reprise the roles that made them famous in the original Saved by the Bell, though it is yet unclear whether A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano are Jamie’s parents. Gosselaar is also confirmed to return for at least three episodes, but it is unknown if his longtime love Kelly Kapowski is Mac’s mom. Tiffani Thiessen, who originally played Kelly on the popular teen series, is said to be in negotiations to reprise the role.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

Entertainment Weekly also has casting details about two of the students who are sent to Bayside: Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is a “smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High.” Her bff, Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), is “fun-loving, but ultra-competitive.” and “grew up playing on boys’ sports teams,” and wants to play football at Bayside.

A couple of weeks ago, Mario Lopez shared a video from the set. I bet Jessie and Slater aren’t married now, but start dating during the series. For some reason, earlier this week, I started thinking about Jessie and her caffeine pills. (Apparently, originally, she was going to be addicted to speed, which would have made so much more sense, though been too dark for a Saturday-morning sitcom.) I’m glad that Mark-Paul is getting involved and that Tiffani is in talks, too. (I’m a sucker for a reboot, and growing up, Saturday mornings meant Saved by the Bell.) This show is going to be completely ridiculous, but I’ll probably tune in just to see what everyone is up to.

