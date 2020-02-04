Terry Crews is sorry for ‘invalidating’ Gabrielle Union’s experience on AGT

Last week we discussed Terry Crews dismissal of Gabrielle Union’s experience on America’s Got Talent. Terry tried to come off as neutral by stating that Gabrielle claims were not what he’d experienced. Terry added that AGT was one of the most diverse places he’d ever worked. Not only was he plunging the knife further into Gabrielle’s back, it missed her point since she was speaking out about racist behavior, not diversity numbers. And all of that was made even worse by his response when people pointed out how unsupportive he was being to Gabrielle, who’d supported him throughout his sexual assault claims.
On Friday, Crews had seen some kind of light because he sent out a series of tweets, explaining where he’d gone wrong and apologizing to Gabrielle:
I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 “acknowledge the pain of other people.” Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.
— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020
I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.
— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020
@itsgabrielleu You are a role model to the entire black community and In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support.
Sincerely, Terry Crews
— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020
As far as an apology goes, reading this initially, I felt Terry’s spoke to most of the ways he had mishandled the situation. However, in an effort to educate myself further, I read many of the replies and subtweets on his apology. I understand that Terry’s apology, no matter how thorough, does not do anything to address the fact that he threw Gabrielle under the bus the first time he opened his mouth on the subject, and that directly contrasts with Gabrielle’s first reaction to his circumstances, which was full support. I understand more clearly that this is a problem black women experience from everyone – all sexes and all races. In addition, an apology that comes after several days of backlash rings of damage control, not contrition. Which brings us to the question of whether Terry reached out to Gabrielle directly to listen to her first, and honestly apologize. If he did not, which I suspect he didn’t, then yes, his Twitter apology is merely performative.
As has been widely reported, Gabrielle has not publicly responded to Terry’s apology. But her husband Dwyane Wade did, and I think it safe to say he’s speaking for both of them. About six hours after Terry issued his Twitter apology, Dwyane posted this:
Someone please take @terrycrews phone.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 1, 2020
P.S. Gabrielle probably hasn’t had time to respond because she’s too busy getting ready for the Oscars, for which she nominated as a producer for the animated short, Hair Love, and doing amazing things like this.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them – Maya Angelou
Terry Crews can kick rocks.
I really hope “Hair Love” wins… it was so wonderful and made me cry.
I do too. It’s a great short and Matthew Cherry’s promotion for it has been lovely. I hope it goes global.
Much too little and way too late. It’s a damn shame after coming through his experience. Doesn’t he know from his own trauma that stating “That wasn’t my experience” or “I never saw any of that” is completely missing the point and very damaging?
Yeah, agree. It’s “not my experience” to be discriminated against in my field, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen to others (I KNOW it happened all the time in med school) and it doesn’t mean I should be accepting of it happening to anyone.
Terry gets “credit” for apologizing, but just the bare minimum of credit, since that’s the support he gave Gabrielle Union in said apology.
I’ll give Terry a little credit for thinking about it and apologizing, but…how many times is he going to do this, say something wrong and then have to do a big apology? Maybe thinking things through or talking to the person actually involved before publicly commenting would be a good idea.
I believe in giving people the chance to learn and grow, but if you repeatedly find yourself in hot water, maybe stay off twitter for a bit.
This, 100% this.
He seems to stumble into things and expect that we will all wait for and accept his apology after the fact.
It is privilege to an extent although he would not recognise it as such.
I appreciate he is trying and learning but he could listen for a beat before reacting
Terry disappoints me. I thought that he understood, but he still expects Black women to support him no matter what he does.
He should have sent her a handwritten apology and then just said, “I was wrong” if journalists questioned him. That macho shit he is feeling with the men on the show mattered more; his maleness and feeling like he belonged mattered more than bias, racism, and sexism.
Dwayne Wade’s simple tweet called out his hypocrisy. It was like anybody saying, “Take Trump’s phone”. Dwayne and Gabrielle are amazing role models.