Terry Crews is sorry for ‘invalidating’ Gabrielle Union’s experience on AGT

Last week we discussed Terry Crews dismissal of Gabrielle Union’s experience on America’s Got Talent. Terry tried to come off as neutral by stating that Gabrielle claims were not what he’d experienced. Terry added that AGT was one of the most diverse places he’d ever worked. Not only was he plunging the knife further into Gabrielle’s back, it missed her point since she was speaking out about racist behavior, not diversity numbers. And all of that was made even worse by his response when people pointed out how unsupportive he was being to Gabrielle, who’d supported him throughout his sexual assault claims.

On Friday, Crews had seen some kind of light because he sent out a series of tweets, explaining where he’d gone wrong and apologizing to Gabrielle:

As far as an apology goes, reading this initially, I felt Terry’s spoke to most of the ways he had mishandled the situation. However, in an effort to educate myself further, I read many of the replies and subtweets on his apology. I understand that Terry’s apology, no matter how thorough, does not do anything to address the fact that he threw Gabrielle under the bus the first time he opened his mouth on the subject, and that directly contrasts with Gabrielle’s first reaction to his circumstances, which was full support. I understand more clearly that this is a problem black women experience from everyone – all sexes and all races. In addition, an apology that comes after several days of backlash rings of damage control, not contrition. Which brings us to the question of whether Terry reached out to Gabrielle directly to listen to her first, and honestly apologize. If he did not, which I suspect he didn’t, then yes, his Twitter apology is merely performative.

As has been widely reported, Gabrielle has not publicly responded to Terry’s apology. But her husband Dwyane Wade did, and I think it safe to say he’s speaking for both of them. About six hours after Terry issued his Twitter apology, Dwyane posted this:

P.S. Gabrielle probably hasn’t had time to respond because she’s too busy getting ready for the Oscars, for which she nominated as a producer for the animated short, Hair Love, and doing amazing things like this.

8 Responses to “Terry Crews is sorry for ‘invalidating’ Gabrielle Union’s experience on AGT”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:04 am

    When someone shows you who they are, believe them – Maya Angelou

    Terry Crews can kick rocks.

    Reply
  2. paranormalgirl says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:08 am

    I really hope “Hair Love” wins… it was so wonderful and made me cry.

    Reply
  3. Jessica says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Much too little and way too late. It’s a damn shame after coming through his experience. Doesn’t he know from his own trauma that stating “That wasn’t my experience” or “I never saw any of that” is completely missing the point and very damaging?

    Reply
    • paranormalgirl says:
      February 4, 2020 at 10:28 am

      Yeah, agree. It’s “not my experience” to be discriminated against in my field, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen to others (I KNOW it happened all the time in med school) and it doesn’t mean I should be accepting of it happening to anyone.

      Terry gets “credit” for apologizing, but just the bare minimum of credit, since that’s the support he gave Gabrielle Union in said apology.

      Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:21 am

    I’ll give Terry a little credit for thinking about it and apologizing, but…how many times is he going to do this, say something wrong and then have to do a big apology? Maybe thinking things through or talking to the person actually involved before publicly commenting would be a good idea.
    I believe in giving people the chance to learn and grow, but if you repeatedly find yourself in hot water, maybe stay off twitter for a bit.

    Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      February 4, 2020 at 10:31 am

      This, 100% this.
      He seems to stumble into things and expect that we will all wait for and accept his apology after the fact.
      It is privilege to an extent although he would not recognise it as such.
      I appreciate he is trying and learning but he could listen for a beat before reacting

      Reply
  5. Christina says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Terry disappoints me. I thought that he understood, but he still expects Black women to support him no matter what he does.

    He should have sent her a handwritten apology and then just said, “I was wrong” if journalists questioned him. That macho shit he is feeling with the men on the show mattered more; his maleness and feeling like he belonged mattered more than bias, racism, and sexism.

    Dwayne Wade’s simple tweet called out his hypocrisy. It was like anybody saying, “Take Trump’s phone”. Dwayne and Gabrielle are amazing role models.

    Reply

