Julia Louis-Dreyfus: ‘Veep’ can’t compete with Trump, ‘what an idiot’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared on Ellen yesterday to promote her new film with Will Ferrell, Downhill. While she was there, Ellen asked her if she had thoughts about the Super Bowl outcome. Julia said her sons were crushed because they are, “huge 49er fans,” but she’s not a big football fan so it didn’t make that much of an impact on her. However, what did stand out to her, was the ignorance of our current president, with his imbecilic tweet placing the Chiefs in the wrong state. Julia said that as much as she loved Veep, their stories could never compete with the “idiot” who runs our country.

[From ellentube via Just Jared]

The part about the Super Bowl and #45 comes on at 4:15, but this is what she said:

I am not a football lover, so I was doing other things. However, I did see the tweet Donald Trump put out and Claire McCaskill, former senator from Missouri, retweeting it. It is so extraordinary. “Great state of Kansas.” Kansas City, Kansas. Yeah, he really gets this country. Wow, I thought that was absolutely incredible. Anyway, that tweet was up for about 12 minutes, live. Then it was deleted. And I have to tell you, if I were doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted. What an idiot. Idiot! It’s so humiliating. Doesn’t it make you miss doing Veep, though?

Well, it does, and it doesn’t. I mean, I have to say, I think he’s doing a better job of our show, except to say that it, in fact, isn’t even remotely funny. But it does make me miss it. It was super fun. It was just hard to compete with that crap.

I, for one, would contribute to whatever Kickstarter was out there to get Julia to script those 12 minutes. They could just do a short and post it to Twitter. If you watched the show, you can picture exactly which characters where in the room when Selena was told she’d tweeted the wrong state and who was flying down the hall to do damage control. It would be a riot and I’m willing to bet every single cast member would come back for it. Ellen went on to call Veep one of “the best shows ever on television. Ever ever ever.” I generally try to stay away from superlatives like this but honestly, when it comes to Veep, I agree. The series finale, for sure, was one of the best I’ve ever seen.

But, Julia’s right. It isn’t funny when this is our reality. I’ll be honest, I don’t really care if a POTUS knows anything about football or any other sport, let alone where the teams are from. But I do care if he or she does due diligence before speaking out publicly about it. How hard is it to ask an aide to Google a sports team? Even though I am convinced he made a big deal about the state because he thought he was throwing a jab at California, it’s disrespectful to KC and the Chiefs after their big win, and I say that as a heart-broken 49er fan.

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

Embed from Getty Images