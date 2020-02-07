Princess Beatrice will include Edoardo’s son Christopher in the wedding

When Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement last September, the British tabloids did not do much with Edo’s backstory. Edoardo had been engaged to Dara Huang, she got pregnant and had their son Christopher, and then Edo dumped Dara very suddenly. Just months later, he and Princess Beatrice started dating. It felt like the backstory should have been a bigger deal, but you also have to remember that at the moment of the engagement announcement, the Duchess of Sussex was existing, and therefore she had to be harassed, criticized and smeared every minute of every day, so the British peeps didn’t have time to do their due diligence on Edo. They still haven’t. But everybody is just going along with this narrative that Edo and Bea are perfect for each other, and isn’t it sweet that Beatrice is such a good stepmummy to Christopher already! She’s even going to let the child be in her wedding:
Bride-to-be Princess Beatrice’s wedding party will include a very special pageboy — her future stepson! A source tells PEOPLE that the young son of Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be in their upcoming royal wedding on May 29. Mozzi shares his son, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.
“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend previously told PEOPLE. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”
The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend added. The friend added: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”
To me, this whole arrangement is more gossip-worthy than Meghan’s backstory. Meghan had a fairly common starter marriage and no children. Edo had a whole-ass child with a fiancee and he broke off the engagement very suddenly, and now this child is being brought into the royal fold. I feel for Dara, but I also get the feeling that Christopher spends most of his time with her, and Edo only does the dutiful-dad thing every so often. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Beatrice doesn’t LeAnn Rimes this situation.
Also, this was just announced today: Beatrice and Edo finally have a locale for their wedding ceremony. They will be married in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, which is where many royal babies (including George and Louis) have been baptized or christened. I think that The Chapel Royal is on the smaller side, which would back up the idea that Beatrice’s wedding isn’t going to be some huge affair. I bet the Buckingham Palace reception will be pretty big though.
Notice they described Dara as his former girlfriend rather than his ex-fiancé?
Chapel royal only fits about 40 people so yea it’s going to be a VERY small wedding.
I just looked and it seems you’re right (I didn’t realize it was that small a chapel.) That seems like it would barely hold the royal family once you factor in first and second cousins.
I wonder if the Cambridge kids will be in the wedding party. I’d love to see Louis in it. But honestly, with that pedo as father of the bride, I wouldn’t trust him with any kids around him.
Maybe this guy isn’t as bad as I think he might be. I hope for Bea he isn’t but getting together with someone while you are engaged and having a baby with someone else is a big red flag.
I just looked up Dara Huang and she’s absolutely stunning. What an interesting choice Edoardo made.
Money and status talk. Just sayin’.
yes agree. his ex fiance is not only stunning and seems very brillant too. i cant believe anyone leave her for beatrice. there is little offensive joke for rich woman in my culture. the joke is “if there is no money or status , even dog wont bother them in the street”. i think this very much apply for yorks and pippa middleton. (p.s i know this is offensive joke, but this is centuries old tale and really have truth to what it say. im sorry if anyone is offend by this joke. )
She’s gorgeous and better off without him.
I looked up the Chapel Royal and their website says Queen Victoria was married there. That’s pretty interesting when you consider that people think Beatrice resembles her. (I think it’s the eyes.)
Harry & Meghan will not be invited. There’s no room, you see.
And yet they’ll squeeze Andrew it. Go figure.
Andrew is her father. I am not sure why people think that mothers and daughters should never associate with men if they criminals. I have a son if he did a horrible crime I would still love him. It’s how families work. Should Chelsea Clinton not associate with her father he was also close to Epstein.
I’m sure they will both be there.
Harry is close to the York sisters.
I can’t imagine the york parents would be too happy to have H&M attend with them just coming off the Invictus games earlier in the month and this being their (probable) return to the UK. That would be a huge attention stealer. Not having that!
I don’t think Meghan’s or Edo’s backstories are particularly interesting. Edo and Dara were dating, got pregnant, attempted to keep the relationship going for the kid and it didn’t work out. Happens all the time. It’s only interesting because he ended up meeting and getting engaged to a British royal. If not for Bea, this wouldn’t even be a story.
St James’ Chapel is small, but intimate. Bea will truly have a private wedding, away from the harsh glare of the paps, who’ve sneered and jeered this woman’s every misstep. I hope she’s happy and the weather is beautiful for the garden reception.
no edo and dara was very much in that relationship. during eugiene wedding, edo(longtime friend to yorks) saw the press and carriage during the wedding. he thought he might get the same if he marries beatrice and press is good for his company and business. So he dumped his fiance who was completely blindsided and kicked her out of apt and his fiance and baby crashed at friends sofa until she finds her place in city. Too bad in the end he didnt get the carriage ride and his father inlaw is forever pedophile. dara father is ex nasa scientist. I love when kate stans point out that meghan dump her chef boyfreind according to them but they seems to have memory loss when kate meet william she was also very much with her boyfriend and dumped him for william. meghan does that its unroyal but kate and edo does its royal.
Agreed on all counts. But I think what ultimately made Meghan’s backstory frontpage news was that several people in her past (i.e. family, former friends) shared so much.
In comparison, I think Dara’s mother in the states gave a slightly weird interview that seemed to show she was not very involved with her daughter/at least not aware of her relationship status. Additionally, Dara was quick to show support for Edo and Bea.
I hope for their sakes that this is real and they’re happy. But I always get the creeps seeing them together and can’t help but think that this is a disaster in the making.
Is she the spitting image of Queen Victoria? Those genes are strong.
Doubly strong thanks to inbreeding.
so in the UK racism and yt feminism reigns i see….. as long as the perps are white they story is NEVER as bad Meghan….
i CANNOT today.
I don’t think Dara will let Bea or Edo go LeeAnn on the situation. She looks like she could cut a btch.
I see them going the opposite way and erasing Christopher from the narrative as so soon as they get married and Bea has her first child. Don’t expect to see him standing on any balconies.
yes agree and many of bea friend said that beatrice wants to get preganat as soon as posible to beat eugiene in that area. i dont know if its true or not. i highly doubt dara will leave her son anywhere andrew and york family without her physically being there. she looks her those corporate boss who wont take shit.
He’s a dirtbag cheater and Beatrice is a homewrecker. That is all.
What in all of 80′s Slytherin foil Hell is she wearing?!