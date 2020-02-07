Princess Beatrice will include Edoardo’s son Christopher in the wedding

When Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement last September, the British tabloids did not do much with Edo’s backstory. Edoardo had been engaged to Dara Huang, she got pregnant and had their son Christopher, and then Edo dumped Dara very suddenly. Just months later, he and Princess Beatrice started dating. It felt like the backstory should have been a bigger deal, but you also have to remember that at the moment of the engagement announcement, the Duchess of Sussex was existing, and therefore she had to be harassed, criticized and smeared every minute of every day, so the British peeps didn’t have time to do their due diligence on Edo. They still haven’t. But everybody is just going along with this narrative that Edo and Bea are perfect for each other, and isn’t it sweet that Beatrice is such a good stepmummy to Christopher already! She’s even going to let the child be in her wedding:

Bride-to-be Princess Beatrice’s wedding party will include a very special pageboy — her future stepson! A source tells PEOPLE that the young son of Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be in their upcoming royal wedding on May 29. Mozzi shares his son, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer. “He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend previously told PEOPLE. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.” The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend added. The friend added: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”

[From People]

To me, this whole arrangement is more gossip-worthy than Meghan’s backstory. Meghan had a fairly common starter marriage and no children. Edo had a whole-ass child with a fiancee and he broke off the engagement very suddenly, and now this child is being brought into the royal fold. I feel for Dara, but I also get the feeling that Christopher spends most of his time with her, and Edo only does the dutiful-dad thing every so often. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Beatrice doesn’t LeAnn Rimes this situation.

Also, this was just announced today: Beatrice and Edo finally have a locale for their wedding ceremony. They will be married in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, which is where many royal babies (including George and Louis) have been baptized or christened. I think that The Chapel Royal is on the smaller side, which would back up the idea that Beatrice’s wedding isn’t going to be some huge affair. I bet the Buckingham Palace reception will be pretty big though.