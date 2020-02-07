Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant have been together for years, claims Jennifer Tilly

Last November, we became obsessed with the fact that Keanu Reeves has an age-appropriate, silver-haired artist girlfriend named Alexandra Grant. It was one of the my favorite stories of 2019, honestly. Alexandra and Keanu walked a red carpet together and I called it their “official debut” as a couple at that point. But it wasn’t true – Keanu and Alexandra had been attending events together in a lowkey way for the better part of a year, and some sources claimed that they had actually been dating since the summer of 2017. Now their friend Jennifer Tilly says that it’s true, Grant and Reeves have been together for a couple of years at least.
Jennifer Tilly was shocked when the Internet went crazy over pal Alexandra Grant and Keanue Reeves‘ relationship, because the actress tells Page Six the couple have actually been dating “for years.”
“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Tilly, 61, said the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection on Wednesday night. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”
In November, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, were seen holding hands at the Lacma Art + Film Gala, and instantly sparked romance rumors. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” Tilly said. “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”
The “Child’s Play” star, who met Grant at a dinner party years ago, raved that the “brilliant artist” is perfect for Reeves because they are both “low key.”
“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly said. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle, dazzle Hollywood romance.”
The actress shared that Grant — who is still a bit of a mystery to the public — is a “cool, elegant woman — very quiet, very low-key. [Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky.” When asked whether she thinks her pals will tie the knot someday, Tilly responded, “I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do.”
I think that’s really cool too – it’s kind of clear to me that SO many people in the industry respect the hell out of Keanu and they aren’t trying to gossip about him to Us Weekly or whatever. Alexandra must inspire a similar kind of discretion, although she’s friends with Jennifer Tilly who just spilled her guts to Page Six, but whatever! The point is that Alexandra and Keanu have been happening for a while and people only recently found out about it and it’s fine. And I don’t think they’ll get married either. They’ll just live together and create ART.
I think a lot of Keanu fans have suspected this for a couple of years. They’ve been seen together frequently in non XArtists Books events. They were together at his sister’s Christmas party wearing matching ugly sweaters. If you wear matching ugly sweaters, well ….
Alexandra has a very nice IG. She comes across as smart, kind and generous.
*talking to my co worker before heading into my office*
Me: There is a story about Keanu Reeves and how he and his lady have been together for awhile.
Co worker: And…???
Me: *stares and blinks*
Co worker:…that’s the story ??
Me: *sighs* Yes. AGAIN !!!
I don’t why I keep talking to them about Keanu.
Your co-workers have no appreciation. I’m here for you, Tifany.
We celebrate awful people in our culture. We are into that now. I’d rather celebrate Keanu.
My husband and I saw Key and Peele’s Keanu because the cat was named Keanu. We loved it. I know it’s dumb to see a movie, but I loved the joke: Keanu is as sweet as a kitten!!
Lol! At least you have us
If there is gossip about you in Hollywood, something has gone down. There are a few people like Keanu Reeves who everyone respects because he really is that nice. The Travoltas and Cruise’s have unpleasant history. When there’s bad gossip about women, I wonder. Nicole Kidman seems harmless to me, but COS went after her. And then Weinstein just made women disappear and I wondered why, but Keanu doesn’t hurt anybody, so there isn’t anything to say. He has character, so he inspires character in the people who work with him. He’s worked with a ton of people.
I still love that he was photographed eating Baskin Robbins alone in Alameda and then posed with the young woman who was awestruck when she recognized him. Just a sweet person.