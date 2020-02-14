Russell Crowe is hiding out until he loses weight, he’s ‘embarrassed’ at his weight gain

Back in the day, Russell Crowe was hot stuff. Gladiator-era, although I always thought he was absolutely gorgeous in LA Confidential. Late-’90s and early-’00s Russell Crowe was SO attractive, and the youths probably don’t know that. It started going off the rails for him, looks-wise, in the mid-to-late ‘00s. Of course, his personality was never all that great, even back when he was beautiful. There were thrown phones and tantrums and terrible behavior in those years. And in recent years, he often comes across as a boorish, sexist a–hole.
Now, all that being said, looks-wise, I approve of Meaty Crowe. I’ve never had a problem with Rusty when he’s a bit portly. The man clearly loves food and God bless, I won’t judge him for having a big appetite. His weight fluctuates wildly, depending on the roles he takes and, frankly, whether or not he’s fighting his natural “thick” body. He shouldn’t be ashamed of it, in my opinion. But he’s apparently worried:
Adele isn’t the only star undergoing an inspiring physical transformation. Sources exclusively tell Page Six that Russell Crowe — the onetime hunk of “Gladiator,” who was more recently photographed looking nearly unrecognizable after bulking up for a movie role — has been keeping a low profile while he sheds pounds and gets in shape.
An insider told us: “The reason no one has seen Russell in a while is he’s dieting. He wants to emerge after his body looks better.” Crowe’s been known to physically transform for film roles — and there was some speculation he packed on the pounds for his upcoming road-rage thriller, “Unhinged.” He’s also starring in another thriller, “The Georgetown Project,” and he’d also bulked up to play Roger Ailes in last year’s miniseries “The Loudest Voice.”
But a source said of the Oscar winner: “He was embarrassed by those photos of him with his belly out … He likes to eat. He eats a lot of steaks and junk food. It’s tough for him to switch gears into a healthier lifestyle.”
LOL, does he “gain weight” for certain roles, or does he just take roles where he won’t have to lose weight? Anyway, again – this is where I find Russell Crowe at his most relatable as a celebrity. He’s not eating an organic diet and he doesn’t exist to post thirst-trap muscle selfies on the ‘gram. He’s an Orson Welles-type who puts on weight easily and finds it hard to take it off. Even Oscar winners let themselves go and it’s fine. Body diversity is fine. I feel like he should just own it.
Minx,❤️Just love you,ha!
🥰
His face doesn’t look fat. He looks natural and not all plastic and orange. 🤷🏽♀️
I gained the weight back and I can’t even go to the gym. I’m so self conscious
@lillian- I’ve been there. I’m rooting for you ❤️
Please don’t give up exercise if you enjoy it. I am about the biggest I have ever been and have only gotten the courage to go back to the gym in a larger body in recent years, and I love it. You don’t have to be thin to enjoy moving your body, despite what diet culture/social media implies, I promise. If you are feeling left out of fitness culture there are so many HAES/body positive hashtags and fat fitness groups online and more are happening in real life too, they don’t exclude anyone for not being a certain shape. I don’t mean to overstep but if it makes you feel better to move your body I don’t think anyone should be deprived of that.
Lillian, been there, good luck.
I’ve gained weight back too. Those who assume someone is obese due to being deliberately unhealthy or self destructive fail to take into account that there are numerous reasons someone might gain weight.
Those who cite obesity and health concerns (versus body shaming) usually don’t come off as empathetic, and it still feels like they’re shaming.
He looks just like Steve Bannon
He was number one on my fantasy list back in the LA Confidential/Gladiator days. Just ridiculously sexy!!! I kinda miss the days when it was hard to find out about a celebrity’s real life and personality. 😂
yes to everything you said!!! i also fancied him as superman’s dad
He was unbelievably hot, with that sexy voice too….
I still get hot when I think about an article I read calling him the Thinking Woman’s Bastard.Super sorry not sorry
He was one of those actors who took intensely physical lengths with their parts, but he is too old to do that anymore. Bodies don’t bounce back once you reach a certain age,so he should keep the focus on his health in the long term.
He also is aging with the added burden of multiple Injuries from his various parts. He listed them a couple of decades ago in the Actor’s Studio show. My mother’s late friend said that he also had Crohn’s disease, which is not fun: she was in the hospital when they rushed him in one day.
Whatever his personality he has other challenges as well.
Seems like Crohn’s disease would be unlikely because they are usually underweight, unless he’s getting a lot of steroids….I think he’s more crabby when he’s thin because he does like his food. He was very hot in his younger days and he has always picked good roles but I wish he would trim his ego. Also when he showed up at his ex-wife’s dancing gig on TV, her reaction was low key but it made me think he’d been an absolute prick and she wasn’t having it. Hopefully he’s learned something from the divorce and from how people treat you when you’re older and overweight. Also, I translate out of sight as going for bariatric surgery…
but I can still adore my movie Russ.
Right out of Rob Kardashian’s playbook.
I last saw him in The Mummy (?) with Tom Cruise and, whew, it took me a while to figure out that it was Maximus Decimus Meridius. IMO, he’s a really great actor, especially in “Master and Commander”.
Looks like a typical male beer belly to me. Lay off the lager mate.
I think that’s a big part of it. He has admitted that he loves his beer, and that can really pile on the weight.
It is amazing how his legs are so skinny. When i gain weight i gain it all over. Which os good coz it takes a while to notice until one day i wake up and i an like “oh oh”. Lol. I like how he has that cute belly with the stick legs. Kinda adorable.
More reason why it’s likely to be beer-related not foot related.
He was so hot and could be again.
The pessimist in me wonders if this was the bigger reason he didnt attend the golden globes and instead made it about global warming and Australia fires
I know pessimistic but i do wonder
I can relate. I refuse to have my picture taken because I’m self conscious about my weight
I’m the same. I was in a horrible accident last year and was on bedrest for months so the pounds piled on. There is no way I would willingly let someone take my picture right now. I don’t match the mental picture I have in my mind right now and I don’t need further proof.
“Bombshell” can’t hold a candle to “The Loudest voice”, how good he was in it. That’s all i’m gonna say.
Absolutely agree! Watched The Loudest Voice and was blown away by Crowe’s portrayal of Roger Aisles. He was so good! Also, the way the story unfolded in that series was incredibly captivating. Bombshell, not so much.
I like a big, solid man. Could he lose a few pounds? Sure. But I’ve always thought there was something nice about feeling rather petite next to a man. Maybe it’s because I’m tall.
I dunno. I like a teddy bear man.
‘LA Confidential’ Russell Crowe was the best Russell Crowe. I didn’t mind him in Mystery, Alaska though.
He was so fine during the Gladiator era but he had the personality of a cactus from what I remember. I also remember him biting someone’s ear and in another incident being arrested after throwing a phone at someone’s head. So if karma has kicked him in the beer gut, then so be it.
I bought this elliptical that’s quite large. I put it in my room next to ac vent, my extra fans, big ass tv and bad ass Bluetooth speakers lol. One can’t enter or leave my room without acknowledging, recently dubbed, “The Machine.” In fact, right after the hubs set it up, my first ride was to PF’s “Welcome to the Machine.” It was epic lol. Now I just have to give it attention every day.
I think he was his absolute hottest in Romper Stomper. He now simply has what most men in Australia his age have – your classic beer gut.
I’ll go further back to hot Russell in Proof. I remember forcing my friends in high school to the cinemas to watch him in that.
So much for being an assh*le. I hope he explodes this pos.
This is absolutely not a thick or portly body type. He may have that body type, but this man is obese and very unhealthy looking. Which is his prerogative, but let’s not act like he’s just bit portly and not at all a chunk. He’s a chunk.
Awww… he looks like Everywoman’s husband. I just saw him walking across a Walmart parking lot in southern Georgia
well said.
Agreed.
How do you know he’s not healthy, are you his doctor?
Of course the concern trolling is the first comment.
Carrying excess weight in the midsection- especially after 40 – IS unhealthy. It is a strong risk factor for heart disease and type 2 diabetes and even various types of cancer. No one is saying he has any of those but he is at a higher risk for them. Those are just plain facts.
Besides the risks of heart disease, diabetes and various cancers, excess weight adds undue stress to your joints and ligaments. In fact, my father, who has always struggled with his weight, is undergoing a full hip replacement next week and his weight has one hundred percent been a factor in that. This is after a partial hip replacement and multiple surgeries on his knees in the last couple of years.
People of all weights can have heart disease, diabetes and cancer. I was thin at 28 when I has a rare cancer. My Mom is thin and has high cholesterol. My husband’s co-worker is thin and had an invisible heart attack yesterday. My father in law is thin and developed type 2 diabetes, And yet we don’t see thin people walking down the street and feel entitled to speculate on their “health”. Fat does not always mean a person is less healthy than someone in a smaller body.
@Mrs. Darcy of course thin people can be at risk for all those things. The POINT is that when you carry excess weight you are at higher RISK for those things. That’s a simple FACT.
I dont believe in body-shaming anyone. I think we are all responsible for our own bodies and no one should be made to feel bad about their body. But that doesn’t negate the facts that excess weight put people at higher risk for health issues. There is simply too much medical data to pretend that’s not the case. So if Russell wants to lose weight to get healthy and reduce his risk of these things than good for him.
They can tell just by looking, apparently.
In this day and age it’s politically correct to say, “it’s OK; you’re beautiful just being you. Own it.” But the issue is IT’S NOT HEALTHY for a guy his age (or any age) to carry weight in the mid-section; especially being a smoker. My brother carries weight in this section and it worries the hell out of me. He’s not a smoker but it’s still damned unhealthy, especially as we age.
OT: (And I will get hell for this one but, here goes) When I was watching the Oscars (#OscarsSoBoring) and Chrissy Metz came on I thought, holy crap, has she gained more weight? That is a big woman. That cannot be comfortable to walk around with a second (or third) of body weight.
I’m 20 pounds overweight and trying to lose it, and it’s hard.
Right? It’s holier than thou and an excuse to look down on large people.
You’re not concerned for their personal choices but you decided to come on and pass judgement anyway. That’s concern trolling. And commenting on it like this is disingenuous and completely feeds into the disproportionate stigma attached to fat people.
Furthermore obesity is measured by more ways than just BMI. You cannot always tell if someone is obese by looking at them. Many athletes are considered obese. You have a very specific pre-determined image of what obesity looks like, in your mind.
People also become obese through issues such as PCOS.
These comments are the exact same ones as those judging people with chronic pain as “not looking sick”.
Here in Canada our govt put out a report that 38 percent of our health care is used to care for obesity related medical issues. That is a huge percentage of our tax dollars and takes away from really essential services we can now no longer afford. So yes I would say obesity does not lend itself to good health or the good health of others .
I know when I see big people in my classes or at the gym I dont give them any mind . They are there to work on their fitness like everyone else. I at least admire them a lot more than those women and men who are there just to preen and be seen. Gag !
Then why is our Government (and that of The States) okay with allowing 14 different types of liquid sugar to exist? In the book Fast Food Nation and Sugar, Salt and Fat they discuss how fast food and processed food is created to induce addictive type eating. There is an obesity epidemic and companies study and specialize in how to get us to purchase more Oreos. It’s fine to say we should eat healthier but I also think the Government of our Countries should regulate FOOD QUALITY.
To be honest, it’s cheaper to eat healthy food than it is fast food (unless you’re eating off the dollar menu.) Hell, even frozen is healthier. For $4.50 a meal, I can have veggies, chicken or fish, and a carb.
Thank you !!!
Gotta say, that was my first thought, too, when I saw her. She definitely looks larger. And it’s NOT shaming to point out that while yes, everyone is at risk for any type of health issue, it IS a fact that your health IS at risk the heavier you are, esp. around the midsection (male or female). Fat around your organs is dangerous! She is a stunning woman, but to say that she looks just “fine” at what, 300-400 lbs?
Look, at my largest, I was 340 (at 5’2″). I’ve lost 200 lbs. (yes, I had gastric by-pass 15 yrs ago), and just lost the last 50 lbs. in the last 2 years). It IS a struggle, daily, to keep it off; habits MUST change, mentally. I’ve really “walked that mile” in Christie’s shoes. She has a gorgeous face, a gorgeous voice, and is a very talented actor. She may need help, but she can do it if she really wants to.
**, too, didn’t want to be in family pics at my largest, ashamed of my fat. I always volunteered to take the pics. As a result, I “cut myself out” of my family’s pictorial “history”. And I’m really sorry I did that now.
FuefinaWG – your food budget for a family of 4 is $20,000 dollars a year. That’s pretty close to annual salary for 10$ minimum wage by my calculations. That’s just food, not rent, medical or supplies. And assumes access to cheap fresh food. I think your choices are better and everybody should have access, that’s just not the case in a lot of places. So yup, they might be on the dollar menu or no fresh veggies etc.