Steve Kazee proposed (with an oval-cut diamond) to Jenna Dewan at her baby shower

As we discussed yesterday, Jenna Dewan is now engaged to Steve Kazee, the man she’s been dating since just after she split from Channing Tatum in the fall of 2018. Steve seems to adore Jenna and they’re having a baby soon, so Steve decided to propose. But did you know he proposed at Jenna’s baby shower??? Is that a thing?? Personally, I would not find the baby shower energy to be the best moment for a proposal, but maybe it was romantic or at least “inspo” to do it while Jenna was surrounded by her best girlfriends, fresh from a goddess circle. I’m not even joking – look through Jenna’s Instagram photos. Chica literally did a goddess circle at her baby shower. According to E!:

“She had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all of her friends with an engagement ring and proposal at the shower. It was extra special that Jenna’s closest friends were there to share in the moment,” a source shared with E! News. “He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very emotional and teary eyed. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated.” Our insider added, “They are so happy and excited for the baby and to have found soulmates in one another. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they can’t wait for these next steps.”

[From E! News]

So, that happened. On to the more important conversation: the ring! Yesterday, we talked about the ring too, but thankfully we’re getting a much better look at it, via Steve’s IG Stories. One “jewelry expert” swears up and down that this is a marquis cut. It is not. It’s a very beautiful oval-cut diamond. It also appears to be set in rose gold, not yellow gold as I said yesterday. Steve said, “The solitaire is representative or our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars. The diamond laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I.” Whoa, so… he talks like that, huh? He and Jenna are going to be just fine.