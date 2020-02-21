Ben Affleck: ‘I really don’t want my children to pay for my sins’

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck had an extensive interview published in the New York Times, in which he talked openly about his alcoholism and at his regret at being divorced. He also discussed his family’s history of alcoholism and what it was like to grow up with an alcoholic father. It was the most candid he’s been, and it was part of promotion for his film The Way Back, where he plays an alcoholic divorced man coaching a high school basketball team. The subject matter is personal to Ben as we’ve seen him struggle with sobriety for years. He did a new interview with Diane Sawyer which aired on Good Morning America yesterday. I found him to be sincere and open about it. Here’s some of what he said and you can see the video here.
On his early sobriety and his recent struggles
I got sober when I was younger in 2001. Which I now look at as sort of a JV version of what really a problem is.
I was sober for a couple of years. And then I thought, ‘You know, I wanna just drink like a normal person. And I wanna have wine at dinner and so on. I was able to for about eight years.
I started to drink more, and more. And it was really hard for me to accept that that meant that I was an alcoholic. I was like, ‘I could just go back. I was fine before. You know, I just need to take a break.’
I started to drink every day. I’d come home from work and I’d start to drink. And then I’d just sit there and drink till I passed out on the couch.
On growing up with an alcoholic dad
[My dad] was drunk every day and that was just life. And as that got worse, that was really, really painful. And I always said, ‘That’ll never be me. I am never gonna do that.’
I wish he had been sober during those formative years. But what he’s taught me is how important it is for me to be sober now during this formative years for my kids.
On his regret at his divorce
I never thought I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t wanna be a divorced person. I really didn’t wanna be a split family with my children and it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing.
He was worried about how his drinking affected his kids
I really don’t want my children to pay for my sins. Or to be afraid for me, which is one of the hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic. You think, ‘What if my dad gets drunk? What if he does something stupid? What if he ends up on TMZ,’ you know? And on my newsfeed and other kids see it?
He took time off after that to be with his kids
I took the last half of the year off. And I just got to be dad. Drive ‘em to school, pick ‘em up. Go to the swim meet. That’s where the parenting happens. It’s in the moments where you’re just taking them back from soccer. And they see something profound. Or they talk about how they’re really feeling about something.
That’s where you get to be the parent. And that’s what I don’t wanna miss.
Diane asked him about pain
It’s very painful. Divorce is very painful. And alcoholism are very painful. If there’s something that your child is suffering, that’s a level of pain that is just not easily gotten past, not easily forgiven, not easily forgotten.
You’re not gonna avoid causing your kids pain. Pain is a part of life. I take some comfort in that.
I’m doing my very, very best. It has to be good enough. I don’t really have a choice. I have to be the man I wanna be at this point. I don’t have any more room for failure of that kind.
Diane Sawyer read a statement from him about Garner
Ben’s statement: What I want to say publicly and privately is thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible and a great mom and person.
I’ve been sober three and a half years, but like Ben I first got sober in the early 2000s and had two years before I started drinking again. It was manageable until it wasn’t. I also tried to moderate and found it impossible. So many of us have similar experiences and his story resonated with me. He’s trying to be open and vulnerable as he reboots his career with a film that’s personal for him. I liked what he said about trying to be a better person for his kids, and not like the dad he had. Plus it was nice nice the way he acknowledged Garner and thanked her. This was definitely hard-fought and I bet Garner isn’t holding her breath that this time is going to stick. Maybe he’s doing this to keep himself accountable too.
Violet is growing up. A young woman. I’m sure she has free access to computers by this age. She knows he got driven around for weeks by a very young playmate. That must be so hard to explain.
He’s following the Brad Pitt be nice to your ex campaign.
he’s never spoken badly about Jennifer or smeared her that I can recall. they’ve always seemed to maintain a close co-parenting relationship. he also seems to be much more involved with his kids. I don’t think you can compare the two except that they both struggle with alcoholism.
I’m comparing their campaigns. They both had movies to promote and Hopefully Oscars to chase. Highlighting his personal struggles that also just happen to align with the topic of his movie is also quite obvious.
Last year I ended a relationship with an alcoholic. Ben’s bit about rationalizing his drinking is what I heard verbatim over and over. And it’s so hard, because you love the person, but living with the behavior is untenable. Over the years, there has been a lot of talk on this site about Jen being a doormat, but I can really see how complex it must have been, especially given that they have children together. Addiction and codependency are no ones’ fault, but awareness and management are essential. I wish them all well. It’s a tough road.
I hope he’s able to stick with it this time, it has to be very difficult, especially seeing that he became his father, essentially. I hope his own kids are able to break the cycle when they are older.
I mean good on him for having some clarity about it but I really didn’t hear accountability. No concrete steps about how he is taking responsibility. It was all politician speak – clichés and say lots without saying anything of substance. .
Personally I think a better version would have been:
I never wanted to be a divorced person. I wanted to screw the nanny and any random that I fancy without any consequences for my actions. I expected everyone to pander to me. They didn’t so I’ll use my alcoholism as an excuse for my failed marriage – not the affairs, gambling or being an absentee partner. I also want to use my failing marriage as why I started drinking heavily again even though my ex wife repeatedly went out of her was to help me and support my relationship with the kids. I took 6 months off to be with kids and be a dad cause no insurance would cover me so I couldn’t get acting work and no woman was willing to publicly date me so I might as well see my kids after being an absentee father whenever girlfriends, work and PR campaigns took precedence over being a any type of hands on parent.
Maybe I am being too hard and too cynical but it all sounded like platitudes.
Birdy, I had some of the same thoughts. I hope he’s genuinely working a program and getting his life back on track (particularly as a parent), but…
I wish with regard to questions about his kids he’d said something along the lines of wanting to protect their privacy, only that he owes it to them to be a good parent. It’s his choice to share what he experienced at the hands of his dad, but respect your kids by not going into details in interviews.
No, you’re spot on Birdy. He’s got issues. Lots of them. And blaming all of his sins on alcohol is an easy way out. I don’t think he’s a faithful loving husband when sober. He’s a trapped rat, and just scratching to get out. The alcohol just lowers his inhibitions enough to say eff it, and do what he wants. He needs to work through all of his issues, and there are many.
@birdy – good points. His drinking doesn’t explain or excuse his lackadaisical attitude to fidelity or his repeated disrespect of women’s bodily integrity. Those attitudes are there in him- drinking just reduces his ability to control or hide them…
@tessa – well put..
I hope Jen has considered al-anon.
Congrats on 3.5 years, Celebitchy! I stopped drinking about 5 months ago and I never want to go back. Reading about your choice to stop drinking here and finding other women who have done it really helped me see that I could do it too and that it wouldn’t be the end of the world. It’s true for me that sobriety delivers all that alcohol promises.
Ben is glossing over some terrible stuff but I can totally see how the booze fog contributed to all those bad decisions.
At least he’s being open this go round…I always thought one of Ben’s issues is that he was such a control freak and had his biggest F ups when he just didn’t let things flow…
I’ve always loved his work…and I wish more good than bad for him and his children….