Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone looked coupled-up & happy in New York

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still together. This is the photo evidence, although the last time we heard about them, it was at the Oscars, which was less than a month ago. So they’re good. They’re totally fine. While Leo did not allow Camila to walk down the Oscar red carpet with him, he did allow Camila to sit with him, front row, at the Oscars. And the sky didn’t fall, and the world didn’t break. Camila was actually seated between Leo and Brad Pitt. By all accounts, she behaved herself – as all women in the Leo DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience know how to do – and then she partied hard at the Oscar parties. And all was well.

We know all was well because he didn’t dump her as soon as the awards season was over. He actually has a habit of doing that, although I’m not sure if it’s specific to the end of the awards season. I do think it’s generally seasonal though – he’ll break up with a girlfriend in late winter, date multiple women in the spring and then have an official girlfriend by the summer. Two years ago, Camila was that girl – he started seeing her in spring 2018, and he hasn’t dumped her for a 2020 summer girlfriend. So far. In all honesty, Camila really could last another two years-plus. She’s only 22, she’ll be 23 in June. She doesn’t “expire” (in Leo’s mind) until June 2022, when she turns 25. I hope she read that far into the Girlfriend Experience Handbook.

So, yeah, Camila and Leo were seen walking around New York, looking coupled up. He even allowed her to put her hand in his coat pocket. It’s almost cute. Not as cute as those recent photos of Leo giving directions to a tourist, but still very cute.