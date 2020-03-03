Eva Mendes: Fashion and clothing are emotional and help cement memories

Embed from Getty Images

Eva Mendes has a new red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight that I found fascinating. She’s promoting her successful clothing line with NY and Company, which came out in 2013. She reminds me a little of Cameron Diaz in that she was huge in the late 90s and early 2000s but has pretty much retired. Her last film was in 2014 too, just like Cameron. We still get to see her though whenever she’s promoting her clothing line, but that’s few and far between. She pretty much gave up Hollywood to be a mom, which she’s been open about and said was her choice. To ET, she said she still wants to work, just in more family-friendly films. She also said she would be up for a Hitch sequel. I especially liked her explanation about fashion and what it means to her. I could really relate to that.

On her fashion career

I’ve partnered with many different companies. I’ve had businesses that would be called failed business, but I don’t believe in failed businesses because I’ve learned something from everything and it’s gotten me here. What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

Find experts in their field. My collaboration with New York and company is 7 years strong. I trust them in the retail market and they trust me creatively. Was designing always a passion for you?

It was always a passion but I didn’t know it. I’ve always linked memories to how my mother has looked. Not in a superficial way. I find clothes to be very emotional. Special days in my life. Now that I’m a mom too it’s like ‘Oh I can remember what I was wearing when we went to our first Opera together. I can remember what my mom was wearing at my graduation.’ It’s been five years since you’ve acted but 15 years since Hitch.

It’s time for a Hitch 2. Will let’s do this. In the world of all these dating apps, what would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job. Right now I’m [working] on design and some other little side hustles. Acting is something I will always love. Now that I have children there’s so many things I won’t do. A lot of things are off that list. I don’t want to do anything too violent or sexual. Disney, I’m all yours. I’m more of a villain. I like the villains.

She explained how I feel about fashion so well. I’m like this with my own outfits in that I remember what I was wearing at key moments. It gets to the point where I’m superstitious about outfits. I won’t wear the same outfit on a first date with different guys, and of course I try not to repeat outfits with the same guy. If something bad happened when I wore an outfit I’ll retire it. I know that’s ridiculous, but it’s not like I’m getting rid of separates or dresses, I just won’t wear them together and/or with the same accessories and shoes again.

As for Eva wanting to do a Disney movie, she would make a great Disney villain! I think it’s the turban and her on point eyebrows. I can definitely see her as a villain.

