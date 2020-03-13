Tom Hanks wants us to know that he & Rita Wilson are fine in their corona-isolation

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are obviously still in isolation in Gold Coast, Australia. They tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and Aussie health officials are monitoring them in their corona-isolation. Tom posted the above Instagram late last night (it would have mid-morning in Oz?) with this message:

Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx

[From Tom Hanks’ Instagram]

They look okay? They look tired but fine. I hope they’re okay! Rita was the one experiencing the flu-like conditions, and she’s the one who has been tweeting through the isolation too:

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome @Trevornoah https://t.co/6ybFEOHpFl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020