There’s another rumor that Princess Eugenie is pregnant

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the autumn of 2018. There have been rumors that Eugenie was pregnant, but she never announced anything. Traditionally, royal newlyweds don’t actually get knocked up right away – most newly married royal couples wait about a year. So… if Eugenie is pregnant now, it’s right on schedule. The reason I’m suspicious about the current pregnancy rumor is because the basis for it is so random – last Sunday was Mother’s Day in the UK, and Eugenie posted a sweet Mother’s Day message, and that apparently led to a betting frenzy:

Bookies have suspended betting on Princess Eugenie announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, after they received an influx of bets from punters. The flurry of bets on a royal baby York announcement came on Tuesday morning soon after the royal, 30, posted a sentimental tribute to ‘all mothers out there’ on Mother’s Day, sparking rumours she could be expanding her own family. According to betting intelligence site Mybettingsites.co.uk, royal punters are now convinced baby news is imminent. A spokesperson for Mybettingsites.co.uk said: ‘Royal fans have been quick to question whether Princess Eugenie’s Mother’s Day Instagram message suggested she’s expecting her first baby. The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, with the lack of sports happening just now, bookies will welcome another royal betting frenzy with open arms.’ Odds on Eugenie and Jack announce they are having a baby in 2020 before the market was suspended were 1/5.

I included the Mother’s Day IG above. It’s rather basic and sort of sappy about Fergie, at least that’s how I read it (especially considering that I don’t believe Fergie was or is a good mother). As for everyone thinking that Eugenie is pregnant every three months or so… I think it’s just the way she dresses, honestly. She has a lovely figure, but she tends to wear clothes which are unflattering on her midsection. That’s my explanation for why she looked like this on Christmas Day:

