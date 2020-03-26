There’s another rumor that Princess Eugenie is pregnant

View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother's Day!! 🥳 Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother
Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the autumn of 2018. There have been rumors that Eugenie was pregnant, but she never announced anything. Traditionally, royal newlyweds don’t actually get knocked up right away – most newly married royal couples wait about a year. So… if Eugenie is pregnant now, it’s right on schedule. The reason I’m suspicious about the current pregnancy rumor is because the basis for it is so random – last Sunday was Mother’s Day in the UK, and Eugenie posted a sweet Mother’s Day message, and that apparently led to a betting frenzy:
Bookies have suspended betting on Princess Eugenie announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, after they received an influx of bets from punters. The flurry of bets on a royal baby York announcement came on Tuesday morning soon after the royal, 30, posted a sentimental tribute to ‘all mothers out there’ on Mother’s Day, sparking rumours she could be expanding her own family.
According to betting intelligence site Mybettingsites.co.uk, royal punters are now convinced baby news is imminent. A spokesperson for Mybettingsites.co.uk said: ‘Royal fans have been quick to question whether Princess Eugenie’s Mother’s Day Instagram message suggested she’s expecting her first baby. The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, with the lack of sports happening just now, bookies will welcome another royal betting frenzy with open arms.’
Odds on Eugenie and Jack announce they are having a baby in 2020 before the market was suspended were 1/5.
I included the Mother’s Day IG above. It’s rather basic and sort of sappy about Fergie, at least that’s how I read it (especially considering that I don’t believe Fergie was or is a good mother). As for everyone thinking that Eugenie is pregnant every three months or so… I think it’s just the way she dresses, honestly. She has a lovely figure, but she tends to wear clothes which are unflattering on her midsection. That’s my explanation for why she looked like this on Christmas Day:
Who is she with in that last photograph? I really cannot tell
Fergie, in bedazzled Ugg boots. Which is a sentence I never thought I would type.
This made my day
A royal baby would be some good news during this time but I don’t like the bump watches. If she’s pregnant, great. If she’s not, great. I’m not going to speculate on the state of her uterus.
I agree. I also hate how everyone turns into gynaecologists when a woman does get pregnant.
“She shouldn’t do this!”, “well that’s endangering the baby!”, “she’s bending down so she can’t be pregnant!”.
Yes! Just let them be, for crying out loud. Let their actual physicians worry about them.
Both York girls tend to have their Mum’s problem, in that they put on and lose weight all the time – that’s my explanation Kaiser for why things are always so (frustratingly) poorly fitted. i.e. Sarah, at Eugenie’s wedding 😖 that dress was 3 sizes too tight. That definitely had me clutching my Claire’s Accessories pearls 😉
I think The Daily Fail has hit major writer’s block as they have run out ideas to make up new things on Meghan and have switched their attention to Eugenie to generate much needed click$.
Considering that you are not now nor ever were privy to their private moments as mother and child throughout their lives and the fact that it is quite clear that both daughters love their mother, your judgement of her as a bad one is actually quite arrogant on your part. Go ahead and crap on her for a lot of her bad decisions but saying she was and is a bad mother is one arrogant step too far.
Dial it down Caty. We have seen Fergie (and Andrew) exploit their daughters for years and not just as human shields against rape and bribery allegations. Years ago Fergie filmed a documentary called Finding Sarah in which she repeatedly ignored the emotional wellbeing of her daughters, saying or doing things that made them upset or cry and then walking away from her tearful girls without any concern. It’s always about her.
That whole family (the York’s) are the prime example of why the monarchy needs to go. Spoiled, entitled, arrogant grifters. Eugenie seems to be doing a better job of keeping her head down so perhaps she may be learning – one can hope. I have to say her husband looks like every actor cast to play “upper class twit” in movies… can just picture him guffawing and saying things like “right then! Fancy another?”