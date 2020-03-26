Ryan Reynolds, Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston donate to out-of-work bartenders

Embed from Getty Images
We last talked about Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin because of a genius marketing idea: He (or someone else at the company) seized on the backlash to Peloton’s Christmas commercial by greenlighting a commercial that took place in the same universe and featured the same actress: The wife has left her husband (and the Peleton) and is shown relaxing at a bar with two friends and drinking Aviation Gin.
To help others during the pandemic, Ryan and Blake Lively donated a combined $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. On Tuesday, Ryan announced that from now until May 1, 30% of the profits from Aviation Gin sold online will be donated the U.S. Bartenders Guild to support out-of-work bartenders. Aviation Gin made a $15,000 donation to the guild via its just-launched, “Tip Your Bartender” program (with a name that is reminiscent of Ty Burrell’s “Tip Your Server” program to help out-of-work bar-and-restaurant staff in Salt Lake City).
Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020
Former Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were inspired to do the same with the proceeds from their own Dos Hombres mezcal company.
View this post on Instagram
Good idea @vancityreynolds, let's all pitch in. @DosHombres Mezcal is on board with #tipyourbartenders. Now through May 1, 30% of all proceeds from online orders will benefit the US Bartender’s Guild. We encourage all other brands to do so as well. Whatever your choice of drink, let's all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve. Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends… for now. Order for delivery: @drizlyinc, @reservebarspirits and link in bio. 🥃
Kudos to Ryan and to Bryan and Aaron for doing this. One of the small comforts I’ve gotten over the past week or so is that people are finally recognizing (far too belatedly) just how important people who work in the food-service industry are (along with everyone working in an “essential” business right now). We’d be in even more dire straits without them, and I hope that when this is over, work is done to get them the paychecks, benefits and protections that they deserve.
