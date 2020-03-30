Chris Pratt & Katherine went on a social-distancing walk with her family

When it comes to fresh celebrity gossip, there isn’t much going on (minus the regurgitated Swift-West-Kardashian feud). There are no premieres, no awards shows, no red carpets and no big scandals. The celebrities are pretty much isolating like everybody else, although I’ve noticed something in the past two weeks especially: so many celebrities still want to be seen! They want to still find a way to provide content. So they go for hikes or bike rides when they know the paparazzi will be there. They make videos or Instagram Live streams or they just tweet a lot. It’s kind of nice? I mean, I’m grateful for it.
So here are some photos of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger out and about in Brentwood this weekend. They were with Katherine’s family – her mom, Maria Shriver, Katherine’s brother Patrick and her sister Christina. I get the feeling that Chris Pratt has been fully embraced by the Shriver-Schwarzenegger clan, and he’s likely been absorbed into that family. Which is probably what he wants. Whenever I’m writing a story about Chris and Katherine, I’m always struck by how well-suited they are for each other. He was looking for a larger family unit and he got it. Also: I appreciate that everybody is social-distancing even while they’re taking a walk together.
Pratt’s animated film Onward (a Pixar film) was released in early March, but its box office was obviously affected by the pandemic. He was apparently filming on the latest Jurassic Park movie, but the production was put on hold during the pandemic. Just FYI – no one really knows when all of these film productions are going to restart.
Also: Chris and Katherine did a joint reading of her children’s book on social media to benefit Save With Stories, which helps feed kids through Save the Children and No Kid Hungry during the school closings and pandemic.
“Maverick and Me” by me, illustrated by @phyllisharrisdesigns – read by me and @prattprattpratt THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit the Save With Stories website (swipe up in stories). There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. Thank you and stay safe. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Surely the paparazzi shouldn’t be still working?
I can understand the hikes and bike rides; it’s easy to go stir-crazy at home, even if you have a huge house.
Thanks for keeping us entertained during these stressful times. What might be fun is to go ito the vault and do a ‘best of’. It’s fun to see how much celebs change. Especially partner-wise.
Maria over at Lainey gossip had a short but interesting write up on her recently. Made me rethink this whole ‘nice girl persona’ of hers.
Don’t take social social-distancing walks people. You’re not going to stay 6ft the entire time (it’s not human [or k9] nature while talking/walking) plus 6 feet is not even a safe minimum. Has anyone seen videos of how far sneezes can travel? Doesn’t California have a group maximum yet? We’re at 5 people maximum for a gathering here, and with their security they’re over that number (security is trained to get out of the way for pap pictures if their client wants the publicity – I can’t see Maria not having it at least)
In Australia only 2 people not from the same household can go out together. So this wouldn’t fly here now and there are big fines. They aren’t all living together.