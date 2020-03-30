Chris Pratt & Katherine went on a social-distancing walk with her family

When it comes to fresh celebrity gossip, there isn’t much going on (minus the regurgitated Swift-West-Kardashian feud). There are no premieres, no awards shows, no red carpets and no big scandals. The celebrities are pretty much isolating like everybody else, although I’ve noticed something in the past two weeks especially: so many celebrities still want to be seen! They want to still find a way to provide content. So they go for hikes or bike rides when they know the paparazzi will be there. They make videos or Instagram Live streams or they just tweet a lot. It’s kind of nice? I mean, I’m grateful for it.

So here are some photos of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger out and about in Brentwood this weekend. They were with Katherine’s family – her mom, Maria Shriver, Katherine’s brother Patrick and her sister Christina. I get the feeling that Chris Pratt has been fully embraced by the Shriver-Schwarzenegger clan, and he’s likely been absorbed into that family. Which is probably what he wants. Whenever I’m writing a story about Chris and Katherine, I’m always struck by how well-suited they are for each other. He was looking for a larger family unit and he got it. Also: I appreciate that everybody is social-distancing even while they’re taking a walk together.

Pratt’s animated film Onward (a Pixar film) was released in early March, but its box office was obviously affected by the pandemic. He was apparently filming on the latest Jurassic Park movie, but the production was put on hold during the pandemic. Just FYI – no one really knows when all of these film productions are going to restart.

Also: Chris and Katherine did a joint reading of her children’s book on social media to benefit Save With Stories, which helps feed kids through Save the Children and No Kid Hungry during the school closings and pandemic.