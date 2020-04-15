Kerry Washington to Jimmy Fallon: Do you miss having an audience so much?

Embed from Getty Images

Kerry Washington was The Tonight Show: At Home edition a few days ago. The more I watch his at home shows, the more I respect and like Jimmy Fallon. Kimmel is about the same at home as always and is likeable and accessible, but Fallon seems like he’s really coming on to his own. He has this way of connecting with people. He’s really working to entertain and comfort us. Anyway Kerry was in a corner of her bedroom she uses as an office. Jimmy asked her if her kids interrupt her meetings and she said that they do and she gave them a little assignment to teach them a lesson. Kerry has daughter Isabelle, 5, and son Caleb, 3, with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. She didn’t mention her kids by name though and only told some cute anecdotes. She’s an expert at keeping her personal life to herself. Kerry also explained that she had about three days left shooting a Ryan Murphy musical called The Prom, with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, before lockdown. She said she sings in it! Kerry is raising awareness about the importance of filling out the census and is of course promoting Little Fires Everywhere.

She had her kids make trail mix with stale cereal

You know when you get down to the very end of your breakfast cereal? I’m like ‘let’s make trail mix.’ Throw in random other stuff we have. We were doing morning story time with some other friends of our, I was reading stories to our kids and their kids. They were eating trail mix and I was like ‘that’s what we do with the box of cereal that’s too old for anybody to eat.’ “Are the kids interrupting you doing meetings?”



Yes. Recently I gave them the homework assignment of creating signs that say ‘Do Not Enter’ that mommy can hang on her bedroom door. [They don't follow them] but it was good, it gave them an activity. Kerry to Jimmy: How much do you miss having an audience? Do you miss it so much?

Jimmy: I’m getting used to this. I feel like the interviews are a bit more intimate. I think everyone just wants to hear anyone talking and just some type of company that’s different than who they’re at home with and some people are at home alone.

[From The Tonight Show on YouTube]

That whole interview with wonderful and I especially liked the part where Kerry asked Jimmy if he missed an audience. You don’t realize that about entertainers, that they miss us too and that we’re part of their work. They’re bringing us more genuine and heartfelt content now as Jimmy explained and it’s so appreciated.

As for Kerry having her kids make those “keep out” signs, Marie Kondo just talked about how to work at home with your kids. I didn’t excerpt that part when I covered that story but she said to give your kids a schedule and let them know your work schedule. She recommended shutting your office door to show them you were working but said her kids still knock loudly. Kerry and Marie’s kids are young, that must be so hard to get anything done in that type of situation. My 15 year-old sometimes interrupts me but he’s not rude or insistent at all and we have a good understanding now.

Kerry’s charity is Medshare, which provides support to hospitals in underserved communities. Kerry has donated to them and asked that they give her donation to hospitals in the Bronx where she’s from.

Also, one of my friends loves Little Fires Everywhere and described it as a 90s soap opera. That definitely sold me on it so this is a reminder to myself to watch it.

Here’s the first part of her interview! The second part is here.



Kerry showed off her mask to Fallon that her friend Marika Domińczyk (Scott Foley’s wife) made her. In this Instagram post she has a picture of that and a video of an easy no-sew mask with a handkerchief and two hair ties. I made one of these before my fabric masks came (thanks mom!) and it stayed on so well.

I would love to see some amazing fashion like this again soon. I miss red carpets so much.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images