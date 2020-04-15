Bruce Springsteen plans NJ relief event with Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and celebrities

Embed from Getty Images

This week and next, two concerts are coming which bringing together numerous performers to highlight coronavirus-relief efforts. On Saturday, April 18, the Lady Gaga-organized “One World: Together At Home” concert will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS, and NBC. Lady Gaga has already raised $35 million from corporations (not people). The concert is meant to thank, entertain, and show support for healthcare workers. Next week, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen is bringing together other celebrities who hail from the Garden State to raise money to support those in NJ impacted by COVID-19:

On Tuesday, the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer, 70, announced on Good Morning America that he will headline a broadcast benefit titled #JerseyForJersey, which will feature singing stars Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, SZA and Charlie Puth. Celebrities such as Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito and Chelsea Handler will also appear on the ABC broadcast slated to air on April 22. “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said. “… This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks in the Garden State, and I hope you’ll join us.” Proceeds raised from the event will go toward the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides resources to combat medical, social and economic impact from COVID-19.

[From People]

Jon Bon Jovi has also done something else really uplifting as a way to bring people together in these terrible times: A couple of weeks ago, he posted on Twitter, telling fans he’d written the first verse and chorus of a song, “Do What You Can” and wanted them to submit other verses.

These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story….#DoWhatYouCanhttps://t.co/RCvud0lTvx — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) March 23, 2020

He chatted with Jimmy Fallon about it the following week. He also surprised a kindergarten class that had written about what they are feeling and experiencing while being at home. He turned five of the students’ writing into songs and played them for the class.

Good for Jon, Bruce, and everyone who is going to participate in the concert. I hope that they are able to raise a lot of money. I have friends in New Jersey who work in a couple of the hospitals and they are all overwhelmed and overworked. As of Tuesday night, there have been 68,824 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, and 2,805 people have died. The state has the second-highest numbers of both confirmed cases and deaths in the country (New York has 202,208 confirmed cases and 10,834 deaths). New Jersey is home to so many performers, so it’s wonderful to see them coming together to support their fellow New Jerseyans.

Bruce Springsteen announced that he is teaming up with other New Jersey native celebrities for a #JerseyForJersey event that will raise money for the NJ pandemic relief fund. Tune in April 22nd on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kgOKiqL15y — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2020

