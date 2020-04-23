Val Kilmer details his friendship with & crush on Angelina Jolie in his memoir

Embed from Getty Images

While I wish most men would keep Angelina Jolie’s name out of their mouths, I’m halfway enjoying the fact that Val Kilmer apparently can’t shut up about how he fell deeply in love with Angelina at first sight. Kilmer has a new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, wherein he details his various run-ins, crushes and relationships with various famous women, including Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannah. Obviously, I’m most interested in the Jolie stuff, because I’ve always believed that during this moment in her life – circa 2003 – she was single and happily mingling with various famous men. But I don’t really think Val was the guy. I think she was mingling mostly with Colin Farrell during the Alexander production. But, again, Val Kilmer says it was love… on his side.

When a king falls for a queen. Val Kilmer admits in his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, that he had feelings for his Alexander costar Angelina Jolie before they even started filming the 2004 epic. “When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more,” the actor, 60, writes. “More gorgeous. More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.” Kilmer explains that he met the Tomb Raider star, now 44, on a New York street shortly before director Oliver Stone cast them as King Philip II and Queen Olympias, respectively, in Alexander. “We developed a friendship,” he recalls. “I was around when Angie’s mom [Marcheline Bertrand] was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite.” The Batman Forever star admits he told Stone, now 73, that he would “only do [Alexander] if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.” He writes that he “was only half kidding,” but the filmmaker “didn’t pick up on the humor.” Nevertheless, Kilmer looked forward to rehearsing with Jolie, who had recently separated from her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton. “I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her [a] Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” he writes in the book. “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”

He makes it sound like Angelina was living in New York with her mom, but that’s not the case – Marcheline Bertrand had an apartment in the Raffles L’Ermitage Beverly Hills for years, and yes, Angelina stayed there often. Also: “Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.” Angelina is a bombshell enigma, wrapped in a riddle and covered in a black sack. I always find it interesting how many men have basically followed her around and tried to woo her over her lifetime. As for Val specifically, he had a crush on her. But he also said (a few years ago) that the only thing that happened between them was a kiss in an elevator.

