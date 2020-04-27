Katherine Schwarzenegger’s marriage advice: ‘I don’t like to go to bed angry’

Katherine and Chris Pratt are just SO suited for each other and their whole marriage/deal is like a conservative fairy-tale. The princess – a daughter of a movie star/governor and part of one of the most famous political families in America – meets a charismatic (?) movie star and falls in love quickly. Everything works out perfectly and they marry within a year. Getting knocked up after a year of marriage is part of fairytale, and it’s already happened. Also part of the story? They barely have any problems and they never go to bed angry, because they’re both excellent communicators!
Like many authors navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has continued to promote her new book, The Gift of Forgiveness, through virtual chats. On Tuesday, the author gave advice about the importance of forgiveness and communication for married couples—drawing from her own relationship with new husband Chris Pratt. Her suggestion? Talk to each other.
“I’m a big communicator—I got married last June. Communication constantly is really the most amazing gift you can have in a partnership and relationship,” Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, said during a chat with Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter, a community and workspace initiative built for and by women.
Schwarzenegger Pratt emphasized this hope again while talking with Amy Nelson, before ending the chat with her marriage advice. She also shared what her mom, Maria Shriver, told her.
“My mom likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on,” Schwarzenegger Pratt told Nelson. “For me, especially in this time, constant communication [is important]. I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person who is able to do it. I don’t like to go to bed angry.”
She explained that her husband is the same way. “We both do not want to ever go to bed angry. We both communicate a lot—it’s super important to us,” the author said. “And we also always check in, no matter how crazy our days are. We just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge with one another because we’re a team and we want to make sure that team is a strong one.”
I read a lot of the Reddit relationship threads (compiled on Twitter) and I’m always amazed at how many very deep and serious problems arise in a relationship because two people are simply unable to sit down and f–king talk to each other. It’s like another world – “I think my wife might be killing hobos and dissecting their bodies in the attic, should I ask her about it??” That being said, I mean… Katherine hasn’t even been married a year, they’re rich and privileged and pretty uncomplicated people, what is there to fight about? Talk to me after ten years of marriage, when they’re both giving each other the silent treatment for weeks because the dog farted.
Just the type of advice I would expect from someone so young. I believed that too when I was inexperienced, but after 37 years as a couple sometimes I go to bed angry. Shit happens.
Agreed, I love getting marriage advice from newlyweds. Also, this is the most overused piece of advice for marriage.
I know the sarcastic eye rolling cynical part of me just sits back like….Let me know about all of your wisdom in 10 years (or even one).
My husband’s stress response is to sleep so when we fight I always go to be angry and fall asked to him snoring deeply.
Ah young newlyweds. Such innocence.
So, she drives me nuts. No real reason, but every time I see a comment from her I get a massive headache from my eye-roll.
Anyone else got the impression that whenever she smiles, she actually looks like she’s in pain, or about to burst into tears? Maybe it’s just the way her face moves, not her fault at all, but still. Her eyes seem a little sad.
That’s so pedantic. Be married more than a few weeks and then come back to me.
Just wait.
I usually address something as soon as it happens but sometimes go to bed angry because I’m cranky and in the morning it feels like no big deal and I ended up avoiding a fight about nothing. If I’m still feeling like it’s important in the morning, I’ll talk about it.
We’re on our 13th year together and still don’t let the anger fester. It’s honestly really bad for our mental. Different strokes and all.
Also very aware that we have a backyard and screened in porch to get away from one another in this crazy period.
One tactic I have implemented in my life is to write down what I’m upset about and it has helped me greatly with being impulsive and immediately reacting with rancor.
Yeah, that’s a nice idea…kinda. But when the alternative to “go to bed angry” is “stay up and fight,” sometimes you just have to put a fork in it, go to bed, and talk about it after some rest.
I don’t agree with Kaiser that they are less likely to fight now – I was a much bigger fighter when I was younger because I didn’t have the tools to tell my partner what I needed or how to listen without preparing a rebuttal. It’s taken years of therapy and maturity to be able to communicate better.
that’s not advice. that’s just something someone said a million years ago and has no value to real relationships
Dayum, after 12 years with the same person we’ve had ups and downs, and sometimes one or both of us have been angry for days at a time. With that advice I’d be very sleep deprived! I’d rather sleep then stay up late trying to hash out something that may take for than a couple hours to sort out.
They have so much money. She’s never had to work. They have both Hollywood and Kennedy connections and they are just so irritating and dull. So much privilege, I guess at least he somewhat earned it.
Come back to me with any kind of advice when you’re a full-time working parent and don’t have an insane amount of inherited wealth.
Bless her heart
Maybe Chris should have communicated better with his first wife lol. Now he decides to be a great communicator with the second wife. How nice of him.
You took the words right out of my mouth. +1
I find some issues do better when slept on. Like someone upthread said, sometimes, the issue looks different in the morning. I’ve been so angry the night before, gone to bed, and in the morning, we wake up and realize that our fight was ridiculous.
I understand that so much! But at the same time I interiorized so much the idea that my anger or my discomfort with a situation was not valid that I sometimes sleep on it for days and it makes me sleep bad, have nightmares etc… It’s a balance I’m trying to find, and being in a healthy (well, normal, but it seems extraordinary in our living days) relationship really helps with that.
HAHAHAHAHAHA! Give it a few years Hon.
Sigh. I guess she might have been prompted to give her perspective on marriage, because there aren’t that many other topics she’d be asked about. If so, I can’t fault her for trying to answer the question.
I don’t know that someone whose current relationship has lasted less than two years should be asked for or offer marriage advice, though.
Yeah … I don’t plan on getting married but if I do, I’m not looking for advice from her. I’d want advice from couples who’ve gone through job losses, money issues, possibly debt, families who don’t like each other … the good stuff.
Seriously, there are tons of issues that money just erases, aren’t there? Like the fact that often when you’re younger, one person may have a job and the other is still in uni. That’s a different life. Or for me, I live in a city where rent has skyrocketed since I moved here. I have a nice little affordable apartment that’s perfect for me but too small for two. So IF I even dated and moved in with someone, I keep thinking what if it goes down the crapper? I’d have to move into a horrible mini apartment or out of the city. I know that’s very specific but these people buy and sell homes like they’re impulse purchases. These are all things they don’t have to think about. Good for them but please don’t give frickin’ marriage advice to the plebs!
Ok not really on topic, but some of these super religious people have these really big forced smiles (Duggar girls for example). She is one of them
Not sure about other’s marriages but everything I thought I knew about relationship went out the window when we had young kids. Sleep- deprived fights are no joke.